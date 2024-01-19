Generational Shifts Impacting Marijuana Consumption and Industry

Recent data from BDSA, a leading cannabis analytics firm, has revealed a significant division in the marijuana industry, shaped principally by generational differences. These distinctions, reflecting age-related preferences and consumption habits, are defining the future of this rapidly expanding market.

Traditional vs. Modern Consumption Methods

The cannabis consumer base gravitates towards two major age groups, each with its distinct consumption preferences. Individuals over 45 demonstrate a predilection for traditional methods like smoking joints, bowls, or bongs. This demographic is drawn to the nostalgia and unpredictability associated with these methods of consumption.

Contrastingly, the under-45 demographic favors more convenient forms of consumption, such as vapes and edibles, particularly gummies, which account for a staggering 90% of edible purchases. The appeal of these formats lies in their discreetness, the manageability of the 'high', and the opportunity to microdose, facilitated by standardized labeling and dosage.

The Linguistic Shift in Marijuana Consumption

The generational divide is not only evident in consumption habits but also in the language used to discuss marijuana use. Older users tend to refer to 'smoking', while younger ones opt for phrases like 'popping a gummy' or 'taking a hit', reflecting the shift in consumption methods.

Gen Z's Perception of Cannabis

As Gen Z reaches the legal age for marijuana use in many parts of the United States, their perception of cannabis is also impacting the industry. This generation predominantly views cannabis as a healthier alternative to alcohol. This perception aligns with reports of decreased alcohol consumption and increased cannabis use among this demographic.

Profitability Trends and Market Strategies

The current profitability trends in the marijuana industry reveal that flower sales are the most profitable, while gummies yield the least profit. These trends may influence production and sales strategies moving forward, especially as the market continues to expand and evolve.

As the cannabis industry navigates this shifting landscape, understanding and catering to these generational differences in consumption habits will be key to its sustained growth and success.