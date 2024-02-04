Generation Z and the Global Shift Towards Moderated Alcohol Consumption

A seismic cultural shift is unfolding across the globe, with Generation Z leading the charge towards reduced alcohol consumption. A recent survey by NCSolutions involving over 1,000 participants painted a telling picture of this trend: 41% of Americans, and a striking 61% of Gen Zers, expressed a desire to curb their alcohol intake. This trend isn't confined to the United States. A similar shift is evident in China, where young adults are also drinking less, a phenomenon attributed to a high unemployment rate among college graduates.

The Global Shift Towards Moderation

Data from IWSR in 2022 corroborates this global trend towards alcohol moderation, with nearly half of adult drinkers in 17 focus markets indicating a preference for temperance. This evolving consumption pattern is leaving a noticeable dent in the luxury market, with a decline in premium wine sales and a struggling high-end spirits industry.

A Cocktail of Factors

Several factors are contributing to this shift. The high cost of socializing, inflation, heightened awareness of substance abuse and mental health issues, and a rise in non-alcoholic beverage sales are all significant influences. According to NielsenIQ, non-alcoholic beverage sales skyrocketed by 113% from 2020 to 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated this trend, but it has been brewing over the past decades.

Influence of Age and Diversity

A 2023 Gallup report reveals that the percentage of young adults who drink has reduced from 72% to 62% over twenty years, and those who do drink are less likely to do so regularly. In contrast, older Americans are drinking more, with those aged 55 and older increasing from 49% to 59% in drinking frequency. Cultural diversity and a focus on wellness and mental health are further nudging younger adults away from alcohol. The partial legalization of marijuana and the rise in e-cigarette use are also reshaping the substance landscape.

Industry Response and Gen Z Influences

Consequently, the alcohol industry is shifting gears, with companies like Molson Coors moving into non-alcoholic products. The image consciousness of Gen Z, heightened by the potential long-term impact of their digital footprint, is influencing their decision to drink less or in less visible ways. Economic factors, such as inflation and introversion in the economy, are further discouraging social outings, leading to a preference for drinking from home (DFH). A report from Drizly reveals a 290% increase in non-alcoholic delivery sales in 2021. This trend signifies a modern take on abstinence, shaped not by government prohibition but by economic and sociopolitical influences.