Gene Therapy: A New Dawn for Otoferlin-Related Hearing Loss

The world of deafness, a congenital impairment afflicting approximately 1 to 2 in every 1,000 newborns, is witnessing a paradigm shift. A disruption in the synapses due to a deficiency in otoferlin, a protein essential for transmitting sound information, has been identified as a key cause. Yet, recent advancements in gene therapy have shed light on a promising future for those suffering from otoferlin-related hearing loss.

Decoding Otoferlin's Role

For over two decades, Prof. Dr. Tobias Moser of the University Medical Center Göttingen and Prof. Dr. Christine Petit's group from the Pasteur Institute have been instrumental in unraveling the role of otoferlin in the auditory system. This protein, produced by the OTOF gene, is crucial for the seamless transmission of sound information from hair cells to the auditory nerve. A defect in the gene disrupts this vital process, leading to an inability to hear.

Gene Therapy: A Beacon of Hope

However, hope has emerged on the horizon. Prof. Dr. Ellen Reisinger and her team have made significant strides in gene therapy, demonstrating its potential in treating otoferlin-related hearing loss. Their research has partially restored hearing in deaf mice by introducing a correct genetic blueprint for otoferlin production into the hair cells. This groundbreaking approach is now under rigorous research, with the German Primate Center investigating its efficacy and safety in common marmosets.

Clinical Trials: A Promising Start

Initial clinical trials have shown encouraging results, treating children without serious adverse side effects. The treated children have demonstrated sound and speech perception, marking a pivotal step towards curing inner ear diseases. Although data on speech comprehension in everyday life remains limited, a patient registry has been established to optimize future gene therapy and provide families with vital information.

These advancements are also bolstering the development of an optogenetic cochlear implant, a technology that activates the auditory nerve with light stimuli, aiming for improved hearing. According to Prof. Dr. Moser, these strides in gene therapy signify the advent of causal treatments for inner ear diseases, with research at Göttingen playing an indispensable role.