Gender Disparity in Cardiac Care: The High Price Women Pay

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), a lifeline for countless hearts across the United States, is now under the microscope. A recent study led by Dr. Mario Gaudino of Weill Cornell Medicine, published in JAMA Surgery, uncovers a troubling gender disparity in the outcomes of this widely performed cardiac procedure.

Women Bear the Greater Burden

Performed 200,000 to 300,000 times each year, with approximately 25-30% of the procedures involving women, it appears that the fairer sex is disproportionately affected by post-operative complications. The mortality rate of women undergoing CABG is noted at a disturbing 2.8%, starkly higher than the 1.7% for men. The disparity doesn't end there. Women also bear a heavier load of complications, including strokes, kidney failures, repeat surgeries, infections, and prolonged hospital stays. These complications occur at a rate of over 28% for women, as compared to about 20% for men.

Underlying Factors and Historical Bias

The study points out that women, on average, are older when they undergo CABG and often grapple with additional health issues, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and vascular conditions. The surgery itself is more complex in women, given their typically smaller and more fragile blood vessels. However, it's not just biological factors at play. The study also draws attention to a deeply entrenched gender bias in clinical trials. Women make up fewer than 20% of trial participants, resulting in a cardiac knowledge base skewed towards male physiology.

Cardiac Care: A Reflection of Broader Issues

The gender disparities in CABG outcomes mirror broader issues in cardiac care. Women are less likely to receive optimal treatment and follow-up, including prescriptions for high-intensity statins, which have proven to be lifesaving. Personal stories like those of Cynthia Mosson and Rhonda Skaggs, who had varying experiences with CABG, further highlight the impact of these disparities. The experience of Susan Leary, who underwent incomplete revascularization due to a lack of viable blood vessels for grafting, underscores the long-term effects of these disparities and the urgent need for future interventions.