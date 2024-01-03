Genascence Corporation Launches Clinical Trial for Pioneering Gene Therapy in Knee Osteoarthritis

Genascence Corporation, a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology firm, has set in motion its Phase 1b clinical trial for GNSC-001, a ground-breaking gene therapy treatment targeted at knee osteoarthritis. The trial, christened DONATELLO, is currently enrolling participants across a network of ten clinical centers spread throughout the United States, with a projected enrolment of approximately 50 patients. The enrolment phase is poised to wrap up in the first quarter of 2024.

GNSC-001: A Revolutionary Approach to Osteoarthritis Treatment

GNSC-001 is engineered to deploy a recombinant adeno-associated viral vector for expressing an optimized form of the protein IL-1Ra. This protein is critical in inhibiting the interleukin-1 signaling pathway, a major contributor to the pathology of osteoarthritis. By neutralizing IL-1, the therapy aims to attenuate inflammation, joint pain, and cartilage destruction, potentially providing enduring relief with just a single injection. This innovative gene therapy approach from Genascence is poised to be a game-changer for musculoskeletal diseases, given the lack of existing treatments that effectively slow the progression of osteoarthritis.

DONATELLO Trial: A Comprehensive Study to Evaluate GNSC-001

The DONATELLO trial is a meticulously designed, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled dose-ranging study. Its primary objective is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamics of GNSC-001. Genascence anticipates releasing the initial data from the trial in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Osteoarthritis of the Knee: A Significant Health and Economic Burden

Osteoarthritis of the knee is a potent disability factor, impacting over 30 million Americans. It represents a considerable economic burden due to the associated medical costs and loss of productivity. Currently available treatments for knee osteoarthritis, such as NSAIDs, opioids, and steroid injections, merely manage pain and do not halt the disease’s progression. With the advent of GNSC-001, Genascence Corporation, founded in 2017, is poised to reshape the landscape of musculoskeletal disease treatment. The company’s technology, licensed from Mayo Clinic, University of Florida, and NYU Langone Health, is led by a team well-versed in the development of gene therapies and biological medicines.