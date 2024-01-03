en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Genascence Corporation Launches Clinical Trial for Pioneering Gene Therapy in Knee Osteoarthritis

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
Genascence Corporation Launches Clinical Trial for Pioneering Gene Therapy in Knee Osteoarthritis

Genascence Corporation, a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology firm, has set in motion its Phase 1b clinical trial for GNSC-001, a ground-breaking gene therapy treatment targeted at knee osteoarthritis. The trial, christened DONATELLO, is currently enrolling participants across a network of ten clinical centers spread throughout the United States, with a projected enrolment of approximately 50 patients. The enrolment phase is poised to wrap up in the first quarter of 2024.

GNSC-001: A Revolutionary Approach to Osteoarthritis Treatment

GNSC-001 is engineered to deploy a recombinant adeno-associated viral vector for expressing an optimized form of the protein IL-1Ra. This protein is critical in inhibiting the interleukin-1 signaling pathway, a major contributor to the pathology of osteoarthritis. By neutralizing IL-1, the therapy aims to attenuate inflammation, joint pain, and cartilage destruction, potentially providing enduring relief with just a single injection. This innovative gene therapy approach from Genascence is poised to be a game-changer for musculoskeletal diseases, given the lack of existing treatments that effectively slow the progression of osteoarthritis.

DONATELLO Trial: A Comprehensive Study to Evaluate GNSC-001

The DONATELLO trial is a meticulously designed, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled dose-ranging study. Its primary objective is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamics of GNSC-001. Genascence anticipates releasing the initial data from the trial in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Osteoarthritis of the Knee: A Significant Health and Economic Burden

Osteoarthritis of the knee is a potent disability factor, impacting over 30 million Americans. It represents a considerable economic burden due to the associated medical costs and loss of productivity. Currently available treatments for knee osteoarthritis, such as NSAIDs, opioids, and steroid injections, merely manage pain and do not halt the disease’s progression. With the advent of GNSC-001, Genascence Corporation, founded in 2017, is poised to reshape the landscape of musculoskeletal disease treatment. The company’s technology, licensed from Mayo Clinic, University of Florida, and NYU Langone Health, is led by a team well-versed in the development of gene therapies and biological medicines.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
In the modern era, the journey into parenthood can be a daunting task. The Alice Lee Centre for Nursing Studies at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Nursing) has crafted a unique solution to this universal problem – the Supportive Parenting Application (SPA). This mobile app is designed to
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
4 mins ago
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
5 mins ago
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min ago
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
1 min ago
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
2 mins ago
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Latest Headlines
World News
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
32 seconds
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
1 min
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
1 min
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
1 min
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
2 mins
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
3 mins
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
4 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
4 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
36 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app