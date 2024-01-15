Gen Z and Millennials Embrace Self-Acceptance: A Shift From Self-Improvement

The generation of today, specifically Gen Z and Millennials, are displaying a noticeable shift in their priorities. Instead of following the traditional path of self-improvement, they are gravitating towards self-acceptance and enjoyment. A recent study by dating app Bumble has noted a trend referred to as 'Betterment Burnout', where half of the UK's singles feel an undue pressure to enhance their selves. This sentiment of feeling scrutinized, particularly with respect to financial practices, fitness choices, and career advancements, is widely felt by Gen Z.

'Betterment Burnout': A Product of Post-Lockdown Fatigue

Dr. Caroline West, Bumble's in-house Sex & Relationship Expert, links this pervasive sense of burnout to the fatigue experienced post-lockdown. The recent emphasis on acquiring new skills, coupled with the constant comparisons facilitated by social media, has led to an unrealistic chase for a perfect self. This pursuit is exhausting and seemingly endless, fueling the burnout. Consequently, young individuals are turning their backs on wellness trends and the practice of making New Year resolutions. In fact, 1 in 5 members of Gen Z and Millennials find such practices archaic.

Hedonism: The New Way Forward?

With the rejection of self-improvement comes the rise of hedonism. 25% of the respondents are shifting their focus to joy over self-improvement, with 32% of singles under 35 prioritizing pleasure, particularly in their love lives. This trend of prioritizing happiness over perfection is particularly evident among women, with nearly two-thirds taking active steps to be content with their current selves. Moreover, 43% of the women surveyed stated that they would only consider dating partners who accept them as they are, further highlighting the shift in perspective.

Acceptance Over Perfection

As Gen Z and Millennials move towards acceptance and enjoyment, the way they approach relationships and dating is also changing. Dr. West highlights the need for accepting people as they are, suggesting that dating should be seen as an opportunity to meet new people and enjoy new experiences, rather than a platform to seek validation or perfection. This shift in mindset, away from the traditional self-improvement mantra, towards self-acceptance and joy, might just be the antidote to the 'Betterment Burnout' experienced by so many.