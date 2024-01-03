en English
Health

Gen Sensible: British Youth Bucking the Trend of New Year’s Resolutions

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
Britain’s under-29 demographic, fondly termed ‘Gen Sensible,’ seems to be bucking the trend of adopting New Year’s resolutions, according to a study involving 2,000 individuals. The survey reveals that approximately 70% of this generation consider these yearly pledges old-fashioned and prefer to establish and maintain healthy habits throughout the year, as opposed to setting resolutions often discarded quickly.

Dismissing Traditional Resolutions

Out of the surveyed individuals, 41% believe diet promises to be ineffective. Over one-third of the respondents dismiss sugar-cutting pledges, and a similar portion regard temporary alcohol abstinence as pointless. Even resolutions centered around finding a romantic partner are met with skepticism by this generation.

Adopting a Wise Lifestyle

The survey findings indicate 94% of these young adults claim to already live a wise lifestyle. Approximately 40% make a consistent effort to maintain a healthy diet year-round, and 36% regularly engage in gym workouts. Furthermore, one-third of this demographic consciously avoid alcohol, and over a quarter limit their intake of junk food and sugars. A significant 85% favor moderate alcohol consumption throughout the year, and 19% are committed to living sustainably.

Sharing Healthy Practices on Social Media

While Gen Sensible may be less inclined to set New Year’s resolutions, they don’t keep their healthy practices a secret. Social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are utilized by 38% of this demographic to share their health-conscious routines, inspiring friends to participate in activities like daily walks and home cooking.

The company that commissioned the study, Vital Proteins, suggests that modern Britons are more interested in implementing small, long-term changes that yield significant impact. The findings also suggest that the surveyed group is generally more modest and sensible compared to older generations.

Health Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

