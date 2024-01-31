GBH News and PureSpark Join Forces for 'Wake Up Well' Mental Health Series

In an initiative towards mental health equity, GBH News' Morning Edition has introduced a new series titled 'Wake Up Well.' Hosted by Paris Alston, the program aims to initiate dialogues on mental health and its societal impacts. The series, set to feature monthly discussions on various topics, has joined hands with PureSpark, a wellness platform dedicated to mental health equity for Boston's Black community.

PureSpark: A Beacon for Mental Health Equity

Founded by Nieisha Deed, PureSpark is a wellness platform that offers a wellness directory, curated wellness events, and raises awareness about mental health issues, particularly those affecting Black Americans. Deed's personal experiences with bipolar disorder and family suicides fuel her passion for this initiative. The collaboration underlines the importance of culturally relevant care in addressing mental health disparities.

'Wake Up Well': A Starting Point for Mental Health Conversations

'Wake Up Well' is designed to build a mental health toolkit for the community. The series, however, is not intended to replace professional treatment. Instead, it serves as a starting point for mental health dialogues, encouraging open discussions on a range of topics. The inaugural topic will delve into the challenges of dating and relationships.

Inclusivity and Support: The Core of the Initiative

Alston and Deed emphasize that the goal of 'Wake Up Well' is to be inclusive and provide support for all. The series aims to address the disproportionate mental health challenges faced by the Black community, without excluding the broader audience. In addition to sparking conversations, the series provides a lifeline for those in crisis by offering access to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.