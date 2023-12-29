en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gaza’s Struggle: Salwa’s Tale of Survival Amid Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:00 am EST
Gaza’s Struggle: Salwa’s Tale of Survival Amid Conflict

In the heart of the Gaza Strip, amidst the rubble and remnants of a conflict that has taken a catastrophic toll on the population, a young girl named Salwa harbors a dream. A dream to travel, to explore, and to seek respite from the constant tumult of her existence. Yet, this dream is marred by a recent tragedy; an Israeli airstrike that has left her wounded and her aspirations hanging in the balance.

Caught in the Crossfire

Salwa, a resident of Gaza, found herself caught in the crossfire of an Israeli airstrike in Rafah. The building she was in, housing displaced civilians, was targeted, resulting in the loss of at least 20 lives and injuring 55 others. Among those casualties was Salwa, who sustained severe injuries, leading to the loss of her leg.

A Struggle for Survival

The severity of Salwa’s condition necessitates immediate medical attention, a need difficult to fulfill within the constraints of Gaza, a region plagued by limited resources and constant conflict. With much of northern Gaza leveled and isolated, access to adequate healthcare has become a luxury for many, a luxury that Salwa can ill-afford. Her survival now depends on her ability to leave Gaza and receive the necessary treatment elsewhere.

The Human Toll of Conflict

Salwa’s story is not unique. It is a poignant reminder of the personal toll that the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Gaza take on individuals, particularly innocent civilians often caught in the crossfire. The dire consequences of war are underscored by the death toll, reaching 21,320 Palestinians in the conflict so far, and the displacement of approximately 85% of the 2.3 million population. As international calls for a cease-fire are brushed off, the predicament of civilians like Salwa continues to deteriorate, amplifying the importance of access to medical care in conflict zones.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Government Announces New Public Health Initiative on NBSLiveAt1

By Sakchi Khandelwal

United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine

By Safak Costu

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Initiates Third Phase of State's Flagship Health Scheme

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ugandan First Lady Janet Museveni Tests Positive for Covid-19, President Tests Negative

By Israel Ojoko

Zambia Ramps Up Efforts Against Cholera Outbreak Amid Rising Death Tol ...
@Africa · 23 mins
Zambia Ramps Up Efforts Against Cholera Outbreak Amid Rising Death Tol ...
heart comment 0
Research Indicates Potential Link Between Stomach Bacterium and Alzheimer’s Disease

By Salman Akhtar

Research Indicates Potential Link Between Stomach Bacterium and Alzheimer's Disease
Michael Schumacher: A Decade of Speculation and Silence

By Salman Khan

Michael Schumacher: A Decade of Speculation and Silence
AI Reshapes Healthcare, Indian Health Food Market Set for Growth, and PC Market Expansion

By Geeta Pillai

AI Reshapes Healthcare, Indian Health Food Market Set for Growth, and PC Market Expansion
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children

By Israel Ojoko

Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
Latest Headlines
World News
Government Announces New Public Health Initiative on NBSLiveAt1
4 mins
Government Announces New Public Health Initiative on NBSLiveAt1
New York City Restricts Migrant Arrivals Amid Southern Border Crisis
6 mins
New York City Restricts Migrant Arrivals Amid Southern Border Crisis
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Intensify Actions in Palestinian Territories
8 mins
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Intensify Actions in Palestinian Territories
Uganda Confronts Array of Challenges: From Child Protection to Infrastructure
9 mins
Uganda Confronts Array of Challenges: From Child Protection to Infrastructure
Australia Secures Series Win Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test
10 mins
Australia Secures Series Win Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test
Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda
15 mins
Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
18 mins
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan
18 mins
Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan
United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
19 mins
United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
1 hour
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
3 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
3 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
3 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
3 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
3 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
3 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app