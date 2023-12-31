en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gaza’s Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother’s Struggle Amidst Conflict

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:30 am EST
Gaza’s Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother’s Struggle Amidst Conflict

In the heart of the Gaza Strip, amidst the tumultuous Israel-Hamas conflict, a recently delivered mother grapples with the daunting task of nurturing her quadruplets. Iman al-Masry, forced to flee while six months pregnant, now faces the harsh realities of life in an area with limited resources and ongoing conflicts.

Nurturing Newborns Amidst Conflict

Iman gave birth to two daughters and two sons in a time of upheaval and conflict. However, the overwhelmed state of the hospital forced them to leave one son behind. Presently, the family resides in a crowded shelter, wrestling with the hardships of providing for the newborns. Access to clean water, basic food, and hygiene supplies is a luxury they can scarcely afford, pushing them to ration even diapers for the babies.

Hostages to Conflict and Economic Hardship

The Israel-Hamas conflict has brought significant casualties and instances of Palestinian fighters taking hostages. However, the hostages to the conflict are not merely political or military. The common people, like Iman and her newborns, are the real hostages—trapped in a cycle of conflict and economic hardship. Their struggle is a mirror to the broader humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

A Mother’s Struggle Reflects Gaza’s Plight

Iman Al-Masry, a 29-year-old mother, has been displaced and is barely managing to care for her quadruplets amidst the turmoil. She and her newborns have found refuge in a school in Deir el-Balah, while her fourth child is being cared for in a hospital. Iman voices the challenges of finding proper medical care, food, and shelter for her children in the midst of the conflict. Her sister Shorouq echoes the sentiment, highlighting the challenges they face in providing for the children. Their struggle underscores the grim reality of life in Gaza—a place with high population density, economic difficulties, and a dire scarcity of support systems for those with the added responsibility of caring for multiple newborns.

0
Health
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise

By Wojciech Zylm

India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Me ...
@Health · 38 mins
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Me ...
heart comment 0
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively

By BNN Correspondents

Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
Legionnaires’ Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny

By BNN Correspondents

Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny
5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic

By Dil Bar Irshad

5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic
Vintage Hangover Cure ‘Prairie Oyster’ Gains New Acclaim

By Saboor Bayat

Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim
Latest Headlines
World News
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
14 seconds
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
2 mins
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
7 mins
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
8 mins
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
9 mins
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
9 mins
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
12 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
15 mins
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
17 mins
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
38 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
51 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
59 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app