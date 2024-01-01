en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gaza’s Healthcare System on the Verge of Collapse Amid Ongoing Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
Gaza’s Healthcare System on the Verge of Collapse Amid Ongoing Conflict
Gaza healthcare crisis

The situation in Gaza has taken a desperate turn as the region’s healthcare system buckles under the strain of an escalating conflict. Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has drawn attention to the precarious state of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure, highlighting that the two operational hospitals in the region are currently overwhelmed. This crisis has been triggered by a surge in patients and the limited capacity of medical facilities in the region.

Escalating Conflict and Healthcare Crisis

Gaza has been in the throes of a severe healthcare crisis, worsened by ongoing conflicts and blockades that have depleted medical facilities and obstructed the supply of essential equipment and medications. The current conflict between Hamas and Israel has resulted in a high number of casualties, with over 21,000 people reported dead since the violence began. The overwhelming number of patients and lack of resources have pushed hospitals to the brink, with many facing acute shortages of food, water, and medicine.

(Read Also: Gaza on the Brink: UNRWA Reports 40% of Population at Risk of Famine)

Consequences of the Conflict

The tragedy of the conflict extends beyond the immediate casualties. A high risk of infections and subsequent amputations due to severe injuries is causing immense suffering among the wounded. The war has also led to a scarcity of basic supplies and a high number of displaced people, exacerbating the already grim situation in Gaza. Furthermore, the relentless bombardment has destroyed about 70 percent of homes in the besieged Palestinian enclave, displacing 85% of Gaza’s 2.4 million people and escalating the risk of hunger and disease.

(Read Also: Violence Escalates in Southern Gaza: Over 160 Palestinians Dead)

International Response and Need for Aid

World leaders, including President Michael D Higgins and UN chief Antonio Guterres, have condemned the epic human suffering and collective punishment of Palestinian civilians. There have been repeated calls for a ceasefire, emphasizing the urgent need for a two-state solution. However, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, the war is expected to continue for many months until Hamas is defeated. This protracted conflict underscores the urgent need for international support to help alleviate the strain on Gaza’s healthcare facilities and provide immediate relief to the affected population.

Read More

0
Health International Relations Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report

By Shivani Chauhan

Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action

By Mazhar Abbas

Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024

By Nimrah Khatoon

Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilien ...
@Health · 23 mins
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilien ...
heart comment 0
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities

By Mazhar Abbas

Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare

By Safak Costu

Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion

By Shivani Chauhan

Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion
New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals

By Geeta Pillai

New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals
Latest Headlines
World News
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
46 seconds
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
1 min
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
Former NFL Star Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested Again on DUI and Firearm Charges
2 mins
Former NFL Star Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested Again on DUI and Firearm Charges
Youth Ambassador Urges Ondo State Governor to Increase Youth Participation
2 mins
Youth Ambassador Urges Ondo State Governor to Increase Youth Participation
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
11 mins
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
11 mins
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
11 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
13 mins
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
14 mins
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
27 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
30 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
50 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
53 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
56 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app