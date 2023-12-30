en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gaza’s Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:09 pm EST
Gaza’s Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition

In the heart of Gaza, the al-Mawasi encampment is a tableau of stark deprivation and despair. Mothers, once nourishers, are reduced to kneading dirty flour to produce bread, their last resort to feed their children. The fires around them, stoked with plastic bottles, emit a toxic, black smoke, a grim testament to their fight against hunger. The once vibrant canvas of childhood is now a picture of exhaustion. Children, too weak to play, are forced to consume rotten food, often falling sick due to the lack of alternatives.

Mothers on the Frontlines of Hunger

In this grim battle against starvation, mothers like Camellia Subeh have emerged as the unsung heroes. Subeh, a mother of five, has built a shelter from scraps of plastic and wood on the mud. She narrates the grueling ordeal of her daily life, marked by the struggle to feed her children. The scarcity of food, however, has taken a toll on her family’s health. Her own body, strained by deprivation, is unable to produce milk for her youngest child.

A Health Crisis in the Making

The repercussions of the severe food shortage are not just confined to hunger. Subeh’s children, like many others in the encampment, complain of dizziness and headaches. These symptoms are indicative of the malnutrition and the toxic environment they are living in. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported that 40% of Gaza’s population is on the brink of famine. Such statistics paint a bleak picture of the health crisis in Gaza, where millions are at risk of malnutrition.

The Bigger Picture: Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis

The plight of the al-Mawasi encampment is a microcosm of the larger humanitarian crisis engulfing Gaza. The Israel Defence Forces’ (IDF) confirmation of the deaths of two soldiers and a botched rescue mission reveal the region’s escalating hostilities. The UN has reported an influx of 100,000 displaced people into Rafah, exacerbating the already dire conditions. The challenges in delivering aid, including constant bombardments, poor communications, damaged roads, and delays at checkpoints, only add to the misery. The Food and Agriculture Organization’s warning of an acute hunger crisis in Gaza serves as a grim reminder of the region’s precarious state.

0
Health Human Rights
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Victoria's Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums

By Geeta Pillai

Grieving Mother Advocates for Better Asthma Training in Schools After Daughter's Tragic Death

By Hadeel Hashem

Flamin' Hot Controversy: Health Concerns Sparked by Spicy Snack Seasoning

By BNN Correspondents

Health Concerns at Snack Food Factory Linked to Spicy Seasoning ...
@Automotive · 1 hour
Health Concerns at Snack Food Factory Linked to Spicy Seasoning ...
heart comment 0
Decoding Menstrual Health: Understanding Normal Periods and Deciphering Signs of Concern

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Decoding Menstrual Health: Understanding Normal Periods and Deciphering Signs of Concern
Navigating the Caloric Minefield of Supermarket Ready Meals

By Israel Ojoko

Navigating the Caloric Minefield of Supermarket Ready Meals
American Heart Month: Prioritizing Heart Health with Realistic New Year’s Resolutions

By BNN Correspondents

American Heart Month: Prioritizing Heart Health with Realistic New Year’s Resolutions
How to Prevent Hangovers: Expert Tips from Dr. Federica Amati

By Olalekan Adigun

How to Prevent Hangovers: Expert Tips from Dr. Federica Amati
Latest Headlines
World News
Gary Neville Critiques Manchester United's Inconsistency after Nottingham Forest Defeat
22 seconds
Gary Neville Critiques Manchester United's Inconsistency after Nottingham Forest Defeat
Florida Governor DeSantis Indicates Willingness to Pardon Trump, Sparks GOP Debate
2 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Indicates Willingness to Pardon Trump, Sparks GOP Debate
Kitwe Mayor Lauds Progress of Constituency Development Fund: A Catalyst for Local Development
2 mins
Kitwe Mayor Lauds Progress of Constituency Development Fund: A Catalyst for Local Development
New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries
6 mins
New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries
Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine
10 mins
Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend
12 mins
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend
NFL Continues to Dominate Television Viewership in 2023
21 mins
NFL Continues to Dominate Television Viewership in 2023
Lipscomb Bisons Triumph in Nail-Biting Clash Against Florida State Seminoles
25 mins
Lipscomb Bisons Triumph in Nail-Biting Clash Against Florida State Seminoles
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Increased by N1.2 Trillion: Exploring the Reasons
26 mins
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Increased by N1.2 Trillion: Exploring the Reasons
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
8 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
8 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
8 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
8 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app