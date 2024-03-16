Gaza Crisis Escalates: Over 12,300 Children Dead, UNRWA Cites Unprecedented Malnutrition Levels

As the crisis in Gaza intensifies, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has raised alarms over the rapidly growing malnutrition among children, with the situation reaching critical levels. Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, highlighted this dire circumstance, emphasizing that the conflict has become a war against the most vulnerable – the children of Gaza. The region is witnessing an alarming rise in child mortality rates, attributed to severe malnutrition and the lack of basic necessities, such as clean water and food.

Alarming Rise in Child Deaths and Malnutrition

The UNRWA's reports are startling, revealing that one out of every three children under two years of age in northern Gaza is suffering from malnutrition. This crisis has led to at least 23 children dying from malnutrition and dehydration in this area alone. The broader picture provided by the UN shows that more than 12,300 children have perished in Gaza between October 2023 and February 2024. This exceeds the total number of child deaths in four years of worldwide conflicts, underscoring the unprecedented scale of the tragedy unfolding in Gaza.

UN and Global Response to the Crisis

In response to the escalating crisis, UN agencies and international organizations have intensified their efforts to provide aid. Food deliveries, medical supplies, and fuel are being dispatched to support hospitals and communities in dire need. Despite these efforts, the UN has warned that the situation could lead to an "explosion" in the number of child deaths if immediate and substantial aid does not reach those affected. Philippe Lazzarini's plea on the "X" platform underscores the urgency of the situation, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities for the sake of Gaza's children.

The Future of Gaza's Children at Stake

The ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza pose a grave threat to the future of its youngest residents. With nearly one million children displaced and 17,000 unaccompanied or separated from their families, the long-term impact on their health, education, and well-being is a growing concern. The high levels of malnutrition not only lead to immediate health risks but also weaken the immune systems of these children, making them more susceptible to diseases and long-term developmental issues.