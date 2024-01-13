en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gaza Crisis: British Surgeon Shares Harrowing Experience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Gaza Crisis: British Surgeon Shares Harrowing Experience

In a chilling account that exposes the harsh realities of a conflict zone, renowned British surgeon, Professor Nick Maynard, has shared his first-hand experience of working in the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza. Having seen numerous medical emergencies in his 35 years of service, Professor Maynard termed the situation in Gaza as the ‘worst thing he has ever witnessed.’

Unfolding Crisis: Children and Chaos

Amidst the pandemonium that consumed the hospital’s emergency department on New Year’s Day, Professor Maynard’s eyes fell upon a six-year-old boy. The child was suffering from severe injuries, including burns and a chest wound caused by shrapnel. The lack of available beds compelled the medical professionals to attempt resuscitation on the ground, a scene etched in Maynard’s memory.

Visiting Gaza: A Firsthand Experience

Professor Maynard, who has been visiting Gaza since 2010 for teaching surgery, was in the conflict-ridden enclave during wartime for the first time. The conditions he encountered were shocking to say the least. Healthcare facilities across Gaza, including the largest one – Al Shifa, had to either shut down or evacuate due to the escalating conflict. As per Maynard’s account, hospitals were overcrowded, running water and proper sanitation were absent, and operating theatres had flies hovering around, painting a grim picture of the healthcare infrastructure.

Children, Blast Injuries, and Rumors

The sheer number of wounded children and the severity of blast injuries treated by Maynard were particularly gut-wrenching. Countering rumors, Maynard stated that he saw no evidence of Hamas using hospitals for military purposes. He criticized Israel for targeting healthcare structures, considering it an attempt to disable Gaza’s healthcare system.

Despite the hostile conditions, Professor Maynard had to abruptly end his trip when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) advised evacuation due to strikes in the vicinity of the hospital.

0
Health Palestine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
In a striking shift of trends, the once coveted facial fillers are now being reconsidered by numerous celebrities, potentially leading to a downturn in their popularity. This unexpected volte-face comes amid a government-initiated consultation to assess the safety implications of these cosmetic enhancements. Reconfiguring Cosmetic Trends Facial fillers, designed to simulate the natural fat and
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
21 mins ago
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
21 mins ago
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
The Rise of Home Saunas and Ice Baths Among Executives: A Deeper Look
14 mins ago
The Rise of Home Saunas and Ice Baths Among Executives: A Deeper Look
Emergency Wards Set Up Across Hyderabad Hospitals in Response to New COVID Variant JN.1
17 mins ago
Emergency Wards Set Up Across Hyderabad Hospitals in Response to New COVID Variant JN.1
Prasidh Krishna's Injury: Cloud of Uncertainty over Upcoming Test Series with England
18 mins ago
Prasidh Krishna's Injury: Cloud of Uncertainty over Upcoming Test Series with England
Latest Headlines
World News
Joshua Roy: From Laval Rocket Rookie to Montreal Canadiens' Rising Star
1 min
Joshua Roy: From Laval Rocket Rookie to Montreal Canadiens' Rising Star
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
5 mins
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
6 mins
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections
7 mins
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
8 mins
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
8 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
10 mins
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
10 mins
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
11 mins
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app