Gaza Crisis: British Surgeon Shares Harrowing Experience

In a chilling account that exposes the harsh realities of a conflict zone, renowned British surgeon, Professor Nick Maynard, has shared his first-hand experience of working in the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza. Having seen numerous medical emergencies in his 35 years of service, Professor Maynard termed the situation in Gaza as the ‘worst thing he has ever witnessed.’

Unfolding Crisis: Children and Chaos

Amidst the pandemonium that consumed the hospital’s emergency department on New Year’s Day, Professor Maynard’s eyes fell upon a six-year-old boy. The child was suffering from severe injuries, including burns and a chest wound caused by shrapnel. The lack of available beds compelled the medical professionals to attempt resuscitation on the ground, a scene etched in Maynard’s memory.

Visiting Gaza: A Firsthand Experience

Professor Maynard, who has been visiting Gaza since 2010 for teaching surgery, was in the conflict-ridden enclave during wartime for the first time. The conditions he encountered were shocking to say the least. Healthcare facilities across Gaza, including the largest one – Al Shifa, had to either shut down or evacuate due to the escalating conflict. As per Maynard’s account, hospitals were overcrowded, running water and proper sanitation were absent, and operating theatres had flies hovering around, painting a grim picture of the healthcare infrastructure.

Children, Blast Injuries, and Rumors

The sheer number of wounded children and the severity of blast injuries treated by Maynard were particularly gut-wrenching. Countering rumors, Maynard stated that he saw no evidence of Hamas using hospitals for military purposes. He criticized Israel for targeting healthcare structures, considering it an attempt to disable Gaza’s healthcare system.

Despite the hostile conditions, Professor Maynard had to abruptly end his trip when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) advised evacuation due to strikes in the vicinity of the hospital.