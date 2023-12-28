en English
Conflict & Defence

Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:01 am EST
Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War

As the conflict in Gaza continues to claim lives and disrupt livelihoods, a new health crisis is emerging. Tarik Jašarević, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), has reported significant health concerns among hostages caught in the crossfire. This revelation underscores the multi-layered impact of the war, with immediate physical threats being compounded by long-term health implications, particularly for vulnerable individuals such as hostages.

Health Crisis Amidst Conflict

Amid reports of heavy bombing and intense clashes, aid missions to Gaza have become increasingly challenging. The Gaza Strip is experiencing a severe health crisis, with over 20,915 Palestinians killed and 858 people killed in a span of just four days. The situation is dire, with overcrowded tented camps in the south lacking basic necessities such as water, sanitation, and food. Medics, overwhelmed by the sheer number of casualties, are struggling to save victims of missile strikes.

The Plight of Hostages

Many hostages released from detention in Gaza by Hamas in November still require intensive treatment for trauma from their weeks in captivity. Among the 14 hostages treated at one center, child hostages had been drugged by their captors and were suffering from withdrawal, others had been subjected to or witnessed sexual abuse, one woman had been kept in a tiny cage, and another had a breakdown after being kept in complete darkness for days. The trauma experienced by hundreds of thousands of children and their parents in Gaza will also have long-term debilitating effects, especially in the absence of therapeutic facilities.

Humanitarian Aid and Future Prospects

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been delivering aid and supplies to hospitals in northern and southern Gaza, which are also operating as shelters for displaced residents. Gaza is facing a humanitarian crisis with hospitals becoming overloaded with patients and there’s an urgent need for a cease-fire to start the long road towards reconstruction and peace. The Israel-Hamas war has been ongoing for over two months, resulting in significant casualties on both sides. Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, will meet with U.S. officials to discuss the conflict in Gaza and the return of hostages. The Israel Defense Forces found evidence connecting Hamas’ terrorist activities to a hospital in Gaza. In the face of these challenges, the hope lies in cease-fire and peace negotiations that prioritize the health and safety of all individuals involved.

Conflict & Defence Health Human Rights
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

