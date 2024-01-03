en English
Accidents

Gauteng EMS’s New Year’s Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:29 am EST
Gauteng EMS’s New Year’s Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations

In the bustling heart of Johannesburg and Hillbrow, a multi-disciplinary operation was set in motion on New Year’s Eve by the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The initiative was a response to the anticipated aftereffect of over-celebration, a common eventuality during such a festive period. This operation saw the EMS deploy a team of 24 personnel, including Advanced Life Support paramedics, at a makeshift clinic housed within the Hillbrow police station.

Preparedness Amid the Celebration

As the clock ticked towards midnight, the level of vigilance heightened, with the EMS team bracing for a surge in emergency calls. By 11 pm, the Emergency Communication Centre had registered approximately 1,500 calls, a number that eventually rose to 1,914 between 6 am on December 31 and 6 am on January 1. These calls reported a myriad of incidents, including accidents, medical emergencies, suicides, and trauma cases.

Response Amid the Chaos

In the face of such a deluge, the EMS team was equipped with an armored ambulance, the Mfezi, two riot ambulances, two Intermediate Life Support (ILS) ambulances, and four Primary Response Vehicles (PRV). Their focus was trained on a designated ‘red zone,’ an area notorious for high trauma incidence. The team provided treatment for a range of emergencies, from victims of gender-based violence (GBV) and suicide attempts to stab and gunshot wounds.

A Decrease in Call Volumes Despite Challenges

Surprisingly, despite the intense activity, data indicated a decrease in call volumes compared to the previous year. This decrease, however, did not diminish the significance of the EMS’s readiness and response. The operation was overseen by national police commissioner Fannie Masimola, PC Elias Mawela, and MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. Commending the dedication of the healthcare workers, MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko expressed her gratitude to Gauteng residents for their cooperation and patience during this critical period.

This New Year’s Eve operation underscored the challenges that emergency services face during major holidays, especially in areas with high risks of violence and accidents. It also highlighted the importance of the public’s cooperation and the role of primary health facilities in managing such emergencies effectively.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator.

