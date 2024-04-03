Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Health South Africa

Gauteng Boosts Emergency Services with 1120 Green Angels Interns

Gauteng's emergency services take a significant leap with the Green Angels programme, preparing 1,120 interns to enhance disaster and emergency response.

author-image
Israel Ojoko
New Update
Gauteng Boosts Emergency Services with 1120 Green Angels Interns

Gauteng Boosts Emergency Services with 1120 Green Angels Interns

Gauteng's commitment to enhancing its emergency medical services (EMS) took a significant leap forward as it welcomed 1,120 interns into the Green Angels programme. This initiative, unveiled on Tuesday, is a concerted effort to bolster the province's response to disasters and emergencies, underscored by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's statement, "We live in a world of disasters." The programme aims not only to provide crucial on-the-job training but also to address the critical need for qualified emergency care professionals in the region.

Advertisment
Advertisment