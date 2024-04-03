Gauteng Boosts Emergency Services with 1120 Green Angels Interns

Gauteng's commitment to enhancing its emergency medical services (EMS) took a significant leap forward as it welcomed 1,120 interns into the Green Angels programme. This initiative, unveiled on Tuesday, is a concerted effort to bolster the province's response to disasters and emergencies, underscored by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's statement, "We live in a world of disasters." The programme aims not only to provide crucial on-the-job training but also to address the critical need for qualified emergency care professionals in the region.