Health

Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses

Baguio City, a popular tourist destination nestled in the mountains of Northern Philippines, is grappling with a gastroenteritis outbreak. According to local health officials, the illness, which has affected over 3,000 individuals, including tourists and residents of neighboring towns, is associated with the presence of norovirus and sapovirus in the area’s water supplies.

Unearthing the Contamination Source

Acting city health officer, Dr. Celia Brillantes, in a recent briefing, disclosed that out of ten stool samples tested, half were positive for norovirus and three for sapovirus, with two samples testing positive for both viruses. These pathogens, commonly associated with stomach flu, are highly contagious and can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, or direct contact.

Earlier water tests also revelead the presence of E. coli, a clear indication of fecal contamination. In light of these findings, the city’s health department is shifting from self-reporting to clinical reporting to ensure accurate surveillance and continued testing to identify the contamination source.

Preventive Measures in Place

Dr. Donnabel Panes of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit highlighted that norovirus and sapovirus are the leading causes of acute viral outbreaks. The health expert cited previous outbreaks recorded in the Mindanao region, emphasizing the recurrent nature of these viral infections.

As preventive measures, Dr. Ian Christian Gonzales from the Department of Health’s Epidemiological Bureau urged the public to practice good hand hygiene and use safe drinking water. In a bid to curb the outbreak, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong assured the public that the water from the water district is potable. However, as a temporary containment measure, residents and tourists are advised to avoid tap water for drinking purposes.

Proactive Steps Towards Resolution

The city is awaiting further test results and is working relentlessly on identifying the contamination sources and responsible parties. While the major water source in Baguio City tested negative for contaminants, positive results were found in water delivery and refilling stations.

Though the Department of Health announced that the diarrhea outbreak has been contained, with a decline in reported cases, investigations are still underway to root out the causes and ensure the continued safety of Baguio City residents. As the city battles the outbreak, the importance of personal hygiene, safe water, and proactive administration efforts comes to the fore once again.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

