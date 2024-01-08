Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital’s Elderly Ward

Palmerston North Regional Hospital has been hit by a gastroenteritis outbreak, leading to significant movement restrictions within the Older People’s Acute Assessment and Liaison (OPAL) Unit. The outbreak has manifested symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pains, and nausea among the patients.

Admissions and Transfers Suspended

Admissions into the OPAL Unit were closed down on Friday, and any transfers or discharges to other wards or residential care facilities have been put on hold until further notice. The hospital has been vigilant in updating the public about the ongoing situation via its Facebook page.

Visitor Access Limited

Visitor access, which is an essential aspect of patient recovery, is currently being allowed on a case-by-case basis. The decision to allow visitors is based on the discretion of the unit Charge Nurse or Associate Charge Nurse. This measure is taken to prevent the spread of the infection to the general public.

Public Advisory by Te Whatu Ora

Te Whatu Ora, in a recent update, confirmed the gastro outbreak. The public health body advised the public to avoid visiting rest homes, hospitals, and educational institutions until 48 hours after symptoms have ceased. This advisory aims to minimize the spread of the infection. The current outbreak in Palmerston North follows a previous incident in Queenstown in September, where over 50 people were infected with the gastro bug cryptosporidium.