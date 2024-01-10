en English
Golf

Gary Woodland’s Resilient Journey: From Fear to Comeback on the Greens

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
In a turn of events that is as harrowing as it is inspiring, professional golfer Gary Woodland recently revealed his battle with a brain condition that caused relentless fear and anxiety for months. The condition, a result of a lesion on his brain, was discovered after an MRI scan on May 24. Further tests confirmed the existence of a benign tumor, leading to a medical odyssey that would test Woodland’s physical and mental resilience.

Living in Fear

Known for his skill on the golf course, Woodland’s life took a sudden turn when he started experiencing severe anxiety and a persistent fear of dying. The culprit was a lesion that was affecting the part of his brain responsible for controlling fear and anxiety. To manage his symptoms, Woodland was prescribed anxiety seizure medication. However, the medication came with its own set of challenges, including side effects like short-term memory loss.

Resilience Amidst Struggle

Despite his health challenges, the golfer continued to play, finding solace in the sport he loved. However, his performance suffered as he failed to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs, prompting him to seek further medical help. On September 18, Woodland underwent a craniotomy, a surgical procedure to remove as much of the tumor as possible. The surgery carried significant risk, including potential vision loss or loss of control over part of his body.

Return to the Greens

Following his surgery, Woodland embarked on a path to recovery. His journey included installing an indoor putting green at home and gradually returning to practice. Now, Woodland is ready to make his comeback at the Sony Open in Hawaii. While he remains on medication, the golfer is determined to use his experience not as a setback but as a catalyst for a resurgence in his career.

As the 2019 US Open champion prepares for his return to the PGA Tour, the golf world watches with bated breath. Woodland’s story of overcoming fear, battling a brain tumor, and returning to the sport he loves is not only a testament to his resilience but also an inspiration for all.

0
Golf Health United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

