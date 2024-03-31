Garki's Health Crisis Worsens as AEPB Neglects Sewage Spill for a Month

A major health hazard now looms in the busy area of Garki District in Abuja, Nigeria's federal capital territory, following the refusal of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB, to respond to pleas by residents of Area 7, to evacuate a major sewage control point, which has been spewing human faeces into the open for nearly four weeks.

The Ignored Plea

Beyond the offensive faeces being thrown out from the blocked overflowing sewage control pit that is sitting in front of no fewer than four banks, public and private offices and homes in Area 7, which is a mixed residential and commercial area of Abuja, the leaking sewage, is also blowing out highly offensive and repulsive ordour. The challenged sewage pit, which controls human wastes from many areas, adjourning Radio House, Defence Headquarters, banks and homes, broke down in the first week of March 2024 and the attention of Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB, was immediately drawn to it.

Unfulfilled Promises

At the office of the environmental agency bordering the headquarters of the Nigerian Security and the National Defence College and Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, in the Central District of the FCT, a lady in the public affairs unit, who recorded the report made by concerned residents on March 4, 2024, assured that prompt action would be taken to evacuate the challenged sewage drain. However, despite multiple assurances and promises by AEPB officials, the blocked sewage pit continues to pose a major health hazard to residents, businesses, and offices in the area, with offensive odours and potential health risks persisting.

Resident's Dilemma

Worse affected are some media houses, banks and insurance firm and a printing press, whose offices lie directly opposite the overwhelmed sewage pit. When asked whether the help of the FCT Minister should be sought so as to clear the rubbish, which is constituting a very serious health challenge to the residents, the same man, responded: "Well, they know that we are having many issues but I will plead with you to still exercise patience". But after one month of cajoling our correspondents, the AEPB officials have still refused to clear the sewage and the trouble continues unabated.