Cybersecurity

GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
In an era where technological advancements have penetrated every sector, the healthcare industry is no exception. The use of connected medical devices like heart monitors and insulin pumps has streamlined patient care and updated electronic health records in real time. However, the underbelly of this progress is potentially gaping cybersecurity risks.

The GAO Report: A Wake-Up Call

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has released a report that throws light on these vulnerabilities. A startling revelation from the report indicates that as of January 2022, over half of the connected medical devices in hospitals had known critical vulnerabilities. Cyber-attacks, albeit infrequent, can have severe repercussions including delaying patient care, exposing sensitive information, disrupting healthcare operations, and incurring high recovery costs.

Case in Point: Carlton PeeWee Gautney Jr

One such case that underscores the severity of the issue is that of Carlton PeeWee Gautney Jr., who died due to a malfunctioning insulin pump manufactured by Medtronic. The pump was part of a recall affecting over 400,000 devices. This incident not only highlights the imminent risks but also raises questions about the approval process for medical devices. Experts have expressed concerns over the 510k clearance, viewing it as too industry-friendly.

GAO’s Recommendations and the Response

The GAO report criticizes the existing cybersecurity agreement between the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The agreement, which has not seen an update in five years, is deemed insufficient in the face of evolving threats. The GAO recommends revising the agreement to ensure accountability, identify relevant participants, improve monitoring, and enhance communication in the event of a vulnerability. The FDA and CISA have concurred with the recommendations and are taking steps to augment their practices to ensure better security for connected medical devices.

In conclusion, the findings by the GAO are a stark reminder of the importance of robust cybersecurity measures in the healthcare sector. With lives at stake, there is an urgent need to address these vulnerabilities and adopt stringent security measures for connected medical devices.

Cybersecurity Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

