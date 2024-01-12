en English
Health

Galway’s Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Galway, a city renowned for its vibrant culture and bustling technology scene, is taking significant strides towards enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities. The government has extended its support by earmarking substantial funds for two separate projects, each set to receive seventy thousand euros.

Investing in Assistive Technologies

The Brothers of Charity West has been allocated funds to develop an assistive technology framework project. This initiative is expected to create a structured approach to integrating assistive technology into the lives of those who need it most, thereby enhancing their quality of life and granting them greater independence.

Customized Solutions for Children

Simultaneously, HSE Community Healthcare West is set to devise a template specifically for assistive technology devices tailored for children with disabilities. This innovative measure is anticipated to streamline the process of providing assistive devices to children, thereby significantly improving their daily lives.

A Commitment to Disability Services

The announcement of this funding was made by the Minister for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing disability services and support within the region. The investment is intended not only to support the immediate implementation of these projects but also to ensure their sustainability in the long run. It underscores the importance of assistive technology in enhancing the lives of people with disabilities and highlights Ireland’s contributions to the field of Digital and Assistive Technology.

Health Ireland
