en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gallbladder Cancer: The Silent Killer on the Rise in India

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Gallbladder Cancer: The Silent Killer on the Rise in India

When cells in the gallbladder grow uncontrollably and form malignant tumors, we face a formidable enemy – Gallbladder cancer (GBC). India holds the dubious distinction of carrying 10% of the world’s GBC burden. The disease’s survival rates are a study in contrasts – a promising 66% five-year survival rate for early diagnoses, plummeting to a paltry 2% for late detections.

The Criticality of Awareness and Early Diagnosis

Dr Manish Sharma, a leading oncologist, stresses the importance of raising awareness about GBC. Early diagnosis and treatment are the game-changers in increasing survival rates. The symptoms to watch out for include upper-right abdominal pain, weight loss, bloating, and jaundice. Gallstones are the most significant risk factor for GBC, making it more common in women and those above 65 years of age.

Diagnosis and Staging of GBC

GBC diagnosis typically involves imaging tests such as MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds. Interestingly, the disease is often discovered incidentally during gallbladder removal surgeries for gallstones. The disease is staged from T1 to T4. T1 and T2 represent early stages confined to the gallbladder, T3 indicates local or regional progression, and T4 denotes metastasis.

Survival Rates and Treatment Options

The five-year survival rate is largely dependent on the stage at diagnosis. Cancers contained within the gallbladder have a higher survival rate. Preventive measures include a healthy lifestyle, weight management, and proactive management of conditions that increase gallstone risk. Treatment options are guided by the stage of the disease. Surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation are the go-to for early stages, while advanced stages might require a combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy, or targeted therapy. Dr. Sharma emphasizes the urgent need to understand GBC to facilitate early detection and improve outcomes, advocating for increased public knowledge and ongoing research.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Suture Anchor Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth from 2023-2028

By Saboor Bayat

New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season

By Mazhar Abbas

The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions

By Israel Ojoko

Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain

By Safak Costu

Nevada's Healthcare Crisis: A Multifaceted Approach Needed ...
@Health · 14 mins
Nevada's Healthcare Crisis: A Multifaceted Approach Needed ...
heart comment 0
Virtual Genetics Tumor Board Paves Way for Advanced Prostate Cancer Care

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Virtual Genetics Tumor Board Paves Way for Advanced Prostate Cancer Care
Underestimated Autism Figures Ignite Controversy; AI Diagnosis Offers Hope

By Nimrah Khatoon

Underestimated Autism Figures Ignite Controversy; AI Diagnosis Offers Hope
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024’s Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges

By Safak Costu

Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients

By Justice Nwafor

Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
Latest Headlines
World News
Anambra State's Political Landscape Experiences Significant Shifts in 2023
11 seconds
Anambra State's Political Landscape Experiences Significant Shifts in 2023
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
24 seconds
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
37 seconds
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
Lib Dems Advocate for Darts Final Featuring Prodigy Luke Littler to be Aired on Free-to-Air TV
39 seconds
Lib Dems Advocate for Darts Final Featuring Prodigy Luke Littler to be Aired on Free-to-Air TV
Suture Anchor Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth from 2023-2028
46 seconds
Suture Anchor Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth from 2023-2028
Finn Balor Rings in New Year with Wife, Credits Wrestling Legends for Career Growth
1 min
Finn Balor Rings in New Year with Wife, Credits Wrestling Legends for Career Growth
Owensboro Catholic Outclasses Hancock County in All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament
1 min
Owensboro Catholic Outclasses Hancock County in All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
13 mins
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
13 mins
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
19 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app