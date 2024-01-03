Gallbladder Cancer: The Silent Killer on the Rise in India

When cells in the gallbladder grow uncontrollably and form malignant tumors, we face a formidable enemy – Gallbladder cancer (GBC). India holds the dubious distinction of carrying 10% of the world’s GBC burden. The disease’s survival rates are a study in contrasts – a promising 66% five-year survival rate for early diagnoses, plummeting to a paltry 2% for late detections.

The Criticality of Awareness and Early Diagnosis

Dr Manish Sharma, a leading oncologist, stresses the importance of raising awareness about GBC. Early diagnosis and treatment are the game-changers in increasing survival rates. The symptoms to watch out for include upper-right abdominal pain, weight loss, bloating, and jaundice. Gallstones are the most significant risk factor for GBC, making it more common in women and those above 65 years of age.

Diagnosis and Staging of GBC

GBC diagnosis typically involves imaging tests such as MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds. Interestingly, the disease is often discovered incidentally during gallbladder removal surgeries for gallstones. The disease is staged from T1 to T4. T1 and T2 represent early stages confined to the gallbladder, T3 indicates local or regional progression, and T4 denotes metastasis.

Survival Rates and Treatment Options

The five-year survival rate is largely dependent on the stage at diagnosis. Cancers contained within the gallbladder have a higher survival rate. Preventive measures include a healthy lifestyle, weight management, and proactive management of conditions that increase gallstone risk. Treatment options are guided by the stage of the disease. Surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation are the go-to for early stages, while advanced stages might require a combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy, or targeted therapy. Dr. Sharma emphasizes the urgent need to understand GBC to facilitate early detection and improve outcomes, advocating for increased public knowledge and ongoing research.