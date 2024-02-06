Gallant Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Aaron Schacht to Board

Gallant Therapeutics, a frontrunner in the animal health biotechnology sector, has made a strategic move by appointing Aaron Schacht to its Board of Directors. The appointment, announced on February 6, 2024, comes as the company prepares for its next phase of growth, capitalizing on a successful fundraising round.

Bringing a wealth of experience

Mr. Schacht is a seasoned executive with an illustrious career in the animal and human health industries. He has served as the leading force behind BiomEdit, Elanco, and Eli Lilly, steering these companies towards innovation and strategic growth. With his dynamic vision and decades of experience, Mr. Schacht is expected to support Gallant's trajectory towards commercialization.

Gallant's pioneering efforts

Gallant Therapeutics is known for its groundbreaking work in developing off-the-shelf stem cell therapies for pets. The company's primary goal is to address the root causes of major diseases that afflict pets, thereby improving animal health standards globally. This move aligns with their progression towards the next phase of growth, following a successful fundraising round aimed at expanding its pipeline and advancing candidates towards FDA approval.

Anticipating a smooth transition

With Mr. Schacht joining the Board, Gallant Therapeutics anticipates a smooth transition from development to commercialization. He has a distinguished track record of transforming innovation models and leading strategic acquisitions at Elanco. His expertise was particularly evident in the integration of R&D from various companies and the successful launch of new products. Gallant Therapeutics, led by veterans in veterinary regenerative medicine, is focused on setting a new standard in animal health with their stem cell therapy pipeline.