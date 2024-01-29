Galla Jayadev Announces Temporary Departure from Politics

In an unexpected turn of events, Galla Jayadev, the two-time MP from Guntur and a recognized figure in Indian politics, has announced his temporary departure from the political arena. His decision marks a significant shift within the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

A Businessman Turned Politician

Galla Jayadev is not merely a political figure. He is also known as the chairman of the Amara Raja Group, a business tycoon who has landed himself a spot among the wealthiest members of Parliament in India. His decision to quit politics, as he cited, is primarily to focus on his business prospects and support India's economic engine through the Galla Business Group.

Reasons behind the Decision

His departure has been attributed to the tough conditions set in motion by the YCP government in AP and the BJP-led central government. Among the reasons for his resignation, he mentioned facing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, suspicion of his mobile phones being tapped by the ED and CBI, and the challenges in balancing business and politics.

Reactions and Future Prospects

The announcement of his departure has received reactions from key political figures. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh expressed that the party will miss Galla in politics, but the doors of TDP will remain open for him forever. Despite his departure, Jayadev has expressed his intention to continue contributing to the country's growth and has outlined plans for expanding his business and diversifying into other states and countries. With the upcoming 2024 general elections, TDP faces the challenge of finding a candidate for the Guntur district in his absence.

As Galla Jayadev steps away from the political spotlight and towards his business pursuits, his decision is seen as a temporary hiatus. His initial goal in politics, as he explained during his departure gathering in Guntur, was to serve and give back to the community. Even as he switches focus, his commitment to contributing to the growth and development of the country remains steadfast.