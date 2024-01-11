en English
Health

Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Emerging from the cutting-edge laboratories of Stanford University and University Hospital Augsburg, a new positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent holds the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of medullary thyroid cancer (MTC). MTC, representing about three percent of all thyroid cancer cases, has long been a challenge for medical practitioners.

Targeting the Cholecystokinin-2 Receptor (CCK-2R)

The novel compounds developed by this international research team specifically target the cholecystokinin-2 receptor (CCK-2R), a protein that is overexpressed in most MTC cells. Earlier compounds targeting the same receptor had low metabolic stability, thereby limiting their effectiveness. However, the team’s innovative design modifications have led to agents with enhanced stability and promising therapeutic properties.

Three Compounds, One Choice: Ga-DOTA-CCK-66

Initially, the study tested three compounds with different radioactive labels. After rigorous evaluation, Ga-DOTA-CCK-66 emerged as the most promising candidate, owing to its superior in vitro and in vivo characteristics. The other two compounds were subsequently sidelined, as Ga-DOTA-CCK-66 demonstrated high metabolic stability and ideal therapeutic properties.

Preclinical and Clinical Evaluation

Preclinical studies in mice and PET/CT imaging in two MTC patients revealed that Ga-DOTA-CCK-66 was well tolerated, had favorable biodistribution, and demonstrated significant tumor activity accumulation. Notably, the high activity accumulation in tumors highlights Ga-DOTA-CCK-66’s potential for enhanced lesion detection in PET imaging and targeted MTC radioligand therapy.

These promising findings suggest a bright future for Ga-DOTA-CCK-66, not only in improving lesion detection but also as a potential game-changer in targeted therapy for MTC. The study underscores the crucial role of optimizing pharmacokinetics through innovative chemical design to improve clinical outcomes. The research, which could be a significant step forward in the field of MTC diagnosis and treatment, was published in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine in November 2023.

Health Science & Technology
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

