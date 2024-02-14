G5 Forum's 28th Technical Meeting: A Leap Forward in Women's Health

In the heart of Tehran, the 28th Technical Meeting of the G5 Forum commenced on Tuesday, a gathering poised to reshape the landscape of women and family health. The three-day event brings together delegates from Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, with the World Health Organization (WHO) as a key participant.

A Beacon of Hope: Women's Health in Focus

The primary objective of this year's meeting is to fortify regional efforts in enhancing women's and mothers' health. As the Iranian Health Minister underscored, "Mothers are the cornerstone of both family and societal health." With this perspective, the forum aims to forge joint strategies to improve women's health across physical, mental, and spiritual dimensions.

Iran's Stride Towards Healthcare Excellence

Iran is leading by example in this domain, offering 99 healthcare services to women free of charge. These include maternity and infertility treatments, a testament to the nation's commitment to women's health. This initiative has yielded significant results, as highlighted by the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, who reported a substantial decrease in maternal and infant mortality rates.

Collaborative Efforts: A Path to Progress

The G5 member states, along with the WHO, are actively engaged in discussions to identify indicators, achievements, challenges, and threats in women's health. By fostering a collaborative environment, the forum seeks to devise effective strategies that address these concerns and promote holistic health and wellbeing for women.

As the 28th Technical Meeting of the G5 Forum unfolds, it carries the aspirations of millions of women in its fold. With a shared vision and concerted efforts, the member states are paving the way for a healthier, more equitable future. The decisions made and strategies formulated in these hallowed halls of Tehran will reverberate far beyond its boundaries, echoing in the lives of countless women and families across the globe.

