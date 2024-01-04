en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton’s Salvation Army Centre

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton’s Salvation Army Centre

The Salvation Army Centre of Hope, located in North Edmonton, has welcomed four new live-in pet therapists, a quartet of felines named Leroy, Freddie, Wilson, and Dr. Bob. These cats were introduced to provide comfort, companionship, and therapeutic benefits to individuals residing in various supportive living centers.

Freddie: The Mood-lifter at Grace Village

Freddie, a two-year-old cat adopted from the Edmonton Humane Society, has taken up permanent residence at Grace Village, a supportive living center. His high-energy nature and interactive disposition have made him an instant favourite among the 72 clients at the facility. As a return, Freddie’s health has also witnessed a significant boost, emphasizing the mutual benefits of the animal-human relationship in a care setting.

Leroy: A Catalyst of Joy and Activity at Grace Manor

At Grace Manor, an elder care facility, residents have warmly welcomed Leroy, a kitten. His presence has stirred increased socialization and physical activity among the residents, proving to be more than just an adorable pet. The positive impact Leroy has had on the residents goes beyond companionship, sparking joy and enhancing their quality of life.

Dr. Bob and Wilson: Companions in Recovery

Dr. Bob, a deaf white cat, has become an integral part of the Keystone program, which focuses on sober living for men. On the other hand, Wilson caters to the therapeutic needs of women in the Cornerstone program. Both cats play a crucial role in aiding recovery and providing emotional support to their human companions.

The introduction of these live-in pet therapists at The Salvation Army Centre of Hope has indeed been a blessing. Their presence has not only uplifted the mood of the residents but also improved their overall well-being, shedding light on the importance of animal-human relationships in care settings.

0
Health Pets Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
23 seconds ago
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
Throughout 2023, Germany was embroiled in a struggle between the official narrative that the COVID-19 pandemic had ended and the stark reality of persistent high infection rates and a rising death toll. In a bid to return to normalcy, the government lifted all protective measures early in the year. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
Recall Issued for Nurse Assist Sterile 0.9% Normal Saline Over Sterility Concerns
3 mins ago
Recall Issued for Nurse Assist Sterile 0.9% Normal Saline Over Sterility Concerns
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
3 mins ago
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
Mountain Family Health Centers Announces New CEO
58 seconds ago
Mountain Family Health Centers Announces New CEO
Urgent Medical Device Correction Notice Issued by ROi CPS Amidst Regulatory Amendments and Vaccine Concerns
2 mins ago
Urgent Medical Device Correction Notice Issued by ROi CPS Amidst Regulatory Amendments and Vaccine Concerns
Indonesia Sets Excise Tax Revenue Target for Sugar-Sweetened Beverages in 2024
2 mins ago
Indonesia Sets Excise Tax Revenue Target for Sugar-Sweetened Beverages in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
24 seconds
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over VCU Rams in Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
30 seconds
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over VCU Rams in Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
Texas A&M Women's Tennis Achieves Highest Preseason Rank
32 seconds
Texas A&M Women's Tennis Achieves Highest Preseason Rank
New Mexico Gears Up for Major Oil and Gas Regulatory Reforms
37 seconds
New Mexico Gears Up for Major Oil and Gas Regulatory Reforms
Public Opinion Sours Over Unfulfilled Government Promises
40 seconds
Public Opinion Sours Over Unfulfilled Government Promises
South Dakota State's Special Teams Prep for Showdown with Montana's Junior Bergen
43 seconds
South Dakota State's Special Teams Prep for Showdown with Montana's Junior Bergen
New Mexico Considers a Mile-Long Buffer Zone around Schools and Daycare Centers to Protect Against Oil and Gas Pollution
44 seconds
New Mexico Considers a Mile-Long Buffer Zone around Schools and Daycare Centers to Protect Against Oil and Gas Pollution
Florida Gators' Recruit D.J. Lagway Suffers Foot Injury
46 seconds
Florida Gators' Recruit D.J. Lagway Suffers Foot Injury
Ernest Hancock's Riveting Discussions: From Politics to Philosophy
51 seconds
Ernest Hancock's Riveting Discussions: From Politics to Philosophy
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app