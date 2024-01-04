Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton’s Salvation Army Centre

The Salvation Army Centre of Hope, located in North Edmonton, has welcomed four new live-in pet therapists, a quartet of felines named Leroy, Freddie, Wilson, and Dr. Bob. These cats were introduced to provide comfort, companionship, and therapeutic benefits to individuals residing in various supportive living centers.

Freddie: The Mood-lifter at Grace Village

Freddie, a two-year-old cat adopted from the Edmonton Humane Society, has taken up permanent residence at Grace Village, a supportive living center. His high-energy nature and interactive disposition have made him an instant favourite among the 72 clients at the facility. As a return, Freddie’s health has also witnessed a significant boost, emphasizing the mutual benefits of the animal-human relationship in a care setting.

Leroy: A Catalyst of Joy and Activity at Grace Manor

At Grace Manor, an elder care facility, residents have warmly welcomed Leroy, a kitten. His presence has stirred increased socialization and physical activity among the residents, proving to be more than just an adorable pet. The positive impact Leroy has had on the residents goes beyond companionship, sparking joy and enhancing their quality of life.

Dr. Bob and Wilson: Companions in Recovery

Dr. Bob, a deaf white cat, has become an integral part of the Keystone program, which focuses on sober living for men. On the other hand, Wilson caters to the therapeutic needs of women in the Cornerstone program. Both cats play a crucial role in aiding recovery and providing emotional support to their human companions.

The introduction of these live-in pet therapists at The Salvation Army Centre of Hope has indeed been a blessing. Their presence has not only uplifted the mood of the residents but also improved their overall well-being, shedding light on the importance of animal-human relationships in care settings.