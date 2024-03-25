Fujitsu's Innovative AI System to Locate Dementia Patients via Security Camera Footage

TOKYO – Fujitsu Ltd is on the brink of a technological breakthrough, planning to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a system that can identify dementia patients through security camera footage. This initiative, aimed at addressing the growing concern of locating dementia patients who wander away from their homes or care facilities, is set to revolutionize the way society cares for its aging population.
Understanding the Technology
The core of Fujitsu's innovative system lies in its ability to learn and recognize the walking patterns characteristic of dementia patients, such as dragging feet or taking short strides. By analyzing the movement of approximately 20 body parts, including the head, hips, and knees, the AI can differentiate between dementia patients and other elderly individuals. This system will be connected to security cameras in strategic locations such as streets and stores, allowing for the quick identification of patients soon after they leave a safe environment.
Collaboration and Development
Fujitsu is not working alone on this ambitious project. Its subsidiary, Ridgelinez Ltd, is collaborating with the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, among others, to bring this idea to fruition. Drawing on its previous experience in developing an AI-based system for analyzing gymnasts' performances, Fujitsu aims to establish AI-based analysis technology by 2025, with plans for the system to be fully operational in or after fiscal 2027. This reflects a significant commitment to leveraging AI for social good, particularly in the field of healthcare.
Implications and Future Prospects
The development of this AI system by Fujitsu represents a noteworthy advancement in the intersection of technology and healthcare, particularly in the care of dementia patients. By providing a means to quickly locate individuals who may be at risk due to their condition, the system promises not only to enhance the safety and well-being of dementia patients but also to offer peace of mind to their families and caregivers. As the system's accuracy improves and becomes more widely implemented, its potential to serve as a model for similar applications in other areas of healthcare and safety is immense.
This initiative by Fujitsu underscores the growing role of AI in addressing complex social and health challenges. As technology continues to evolve, its application in improving the quality of life for vulnerable populations showcases a promising horizon where innovation meets compassion. The successful implementation of this system could set a new standard for how societies care for their aging populations, marking a significant stride towards a safer and more caring world for individuals with dementia.