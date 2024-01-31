FTC Complaint Targets Deloitte Over Medicaid Coverage Denials

In a move that underlines the growing tension between technology and healthcare, advocacy groups have filed a complaint against Deloitte Consulting LLP with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The complaint alleges that Deloitte's eligibility software has wrongly denied Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of Texans. The software, which is used in 20 states, including Texas, to determine Medicaid eligibility, has been under scrutiny for a decade, according to the complaint.

Organizations Behind the Complaint

The National Health Law Program, Electronic Privacy Information Center, and Upturn are the organizations backing this complaint. They are demanding a halt to the use of Deloitte's software in Texas and transparency regarding the system's programming. Their ultimate aim is to ensure the protection of Texans from losing healthcare coverage due to software errors.

Deloitte's Defense

Deloitte, on the other hand, has refuted the allegations, stating its commitment to positively impacting the communities served by their technology systems. However, the complaint has brought to light a whistleblower letter within Texas' Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), which cited over 20 active issues with Deloitte's system.

Medicaid Disenrollments in Texas

During the pandemic, Medicaid evaluations in Texas were paused, allowing over 3 million people to retain coverage. However, as evaluations resumed, nearly 1.8 million Texans were erroneously removed from Medicaid, with 90,000 cases being attributed to system glitches. These individuals were later reinstated. Texas has the highest rate of Medicaid disenrollments and uninsured residents in the nation, with strict eligibility rules. The recent focus on Medicaid renewals has also led to delays in other state programs, such as food benefits.