Fruit Bats’ High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals

A team of scientists at the University of California San Francisco are looking to fruit bats in the quest to address human diabetes. The researchers, led by Dr. Nadav Ahituv, are intrigued by the bat’s ability to consume vast quantities of sugar without succumbing to diabetes – a condition that presents in humans after a high-sugar diet.

Superheroes of the Animal Kingdom

The unique abilities of fruit bats have inspired Ahituv to liken these creatures to superheroes. The team is determined to understand how bats have evolved to process sugar so efficiently, ultimately hoping to leverage this knowledge to improve treatments for diabetic humans. The fruit bats under study have additional insulin-producing cells in their pancreas and genetic adaptations in their kidneys – a combination that allows them to manage high sugar intake.

A Tale of Two Bats

The study, published in Nature Communications, involved detailed comparisons between the Jamaican fruit bat, which thrives on a high-sugar diet, and the big brown bat, an insectivore. It was revealed that the fruit bat’s DNA has evolved to regulate genes associated with fruit metabolism effectively.

‘Junk’ DNA and Blood Sugar Regulation

Assistant Professor Wei Gordon emphasized the importance of understanding the regulatory DNA around genes, once dismissed as ‘junk’, which seems to play a significant role in how fruit bats respond to fluctuations in blood sugar. This research could have far-reaching implications for the one in three Americans who are prediabetic, as it explores natural solutions for human health issues found in the DNA of bats as a result of natural selection.