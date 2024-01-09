en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Fruit Bats’ High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
Fruit Bats’ High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals

A team of scientists at the University of California San Francisco are looking to fruit bats in the quest to address human diabetes. The researchers, led by Dr. Nadav Ahituv, are intrigued by the bat’s ability to consume vast quantities of sugar without succumbing to diabetes – a condition that presents in humans after a high-sugar diet.

Superheroes of the Animal Kingdom

The unique abilities of fruit bats have inspired Ahituv to liken these creatures to superheroes. The team is determined to understand how bats have evolved to process sugar so efficiently, ultimately hoping to leverage this knowledge to improve treatments for diabetic humans. The fruit bats under study have additional insulin-producing cells in their pancreas and genetic adaptations in their kidneys – a combination that allows them to manage high sugar intake.

A Tale of Two Bats

The study, published in Nature Communications, involved detailed comparisons between the Jamaican fruit bat, which thrives on a high-sugar diet, and the big brown bat, an insectivore. It was revealed that the fruit bat’s DNA has evolved to regulate genes associated with fruit metabolism effectively.

‘Junk’ DNA and Blood Sugar Regulation

Assistant Professor Wei Gordon emphasized the importance of understanding the regulatory DNA around genes, once dismissed as ‘junk’, which seems to play a significant role in how fruit bats respond to fluctuations in blood sugar. This research could have far-reaching implications for the one in three Americans who are prediabetic, as it explores natural solutions for human health issues found in the DNA of bats as a result of natural selection.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
The fitness technology landscape is witnessing a significant trend with the rise of compression boots, propelled by the innovative designs of two market leaders: Hyperice and Therabody. Once considered a medical device for treating acute conditions, compression boots have permeated the fitness industry, championed for their potential role in workout recovery. A Duel of Innovations
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
Thiruvananthapuram: A Lifeline for Maldivians Amid India-Maldives Diplomatic Tensions
10 mins ago
Thiruvananthapuram: A Lifeline for Maldivians Amid India-Maldives Diplomatic Tensions
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness
10 mins ago
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
4 mins ago
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
7 mins ago
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat
8 mins ago
EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat
Latest Headlines
World News
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
1 min
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
2 mins
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
3 mins
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
Trump Impersonates Macron and Biden, Criticises Media at Iowa Rally
3 mins
Trump Impersonates Macron and Biden, Criticises Media at Iowa Rally
Nikki Haley Faces Backlash for Iowa Event Cancellation Amid Weather Warnings
3 mins
Nikki Haley Faces Backlash for Iowa Event Cancellation Amid Weather Warnings
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
4 mins
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
Former Rajasthan CM Appeals for Permission of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Manipur
4 mins
Former Rajasthan CM Appeals for Permission of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Manipur
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
4 mins
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
Luke Humphries Celebrates Darts Championship with Vegan Pastries from Greggs
4 mins
Luke Humphries Celebrates Darts Championship with Vegan Pastries from Greggs
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
8 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
39 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app