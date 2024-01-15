en English
Health

From Unexpected Surprise to TikTok Stardom: Vivienne Hassan’s Journey with Her Albino Son

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
From Unexpected Surprise to TikTok Stardom: Vivienne Hassan's Journey with Her Albino Son

Vivienne Temitope Hassan, a 24-year-old content creator and black mother residing in Turkey, woke up to an unforeseen surprise in March 2023 – her son, Zayne, was born with albinism. Despite the genetic improbability given that both parents are black with no family history of albinism, Zayne arrived into this world with white skin and blonde hair, which later transformed into a shade of ginger.

A Mother’s Love Knows No Bounds

In a world where difference often invites scrutiny, Vivienne decided to embrace her son’s unique appearance. To make Zayne feel included, she began dying her own hair to match his, a gesture that attracted considerable public attention. While Zayne’s albinism primarily influences his light-sensitive eyes, he is otherwise a joyful and healthy 10-month-old boy. Vivienne has taken upon herself the responsibility of ensuring his comfort, applying sunscreen and donning him with a hat to shield him from the harsh sunlight.

Bearing the Brunt of Public Curiosity

The family has faced an onslaught of public curiosity, often bordering on intrusion. The online world, with its veil of anonymity, has been particularly harsh, bombarding the family with hurtful comments and false paternity allegations against Zayne. Yet, Vivienne stands firm, choosing to focus on the positive elements and ignoring the trolls.

Building a Supportive Community on TikTok

Turning adversity into opportunity, Vivienne has built an impressive community on TikTok, boasting over 232,000 followers. By documenting Zayne’s journey, she aims to spread awareness about albinism, support other parents, and create a space for inclusivity and acceptance. The platform has allowed her to transform Zayne’s story into a beacon of hope, highlighting the joy that he brings to their lives.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

