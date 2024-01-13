en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido’s Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido’s Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence

Esther Abido, a remarkable woman who grappled with depression and suicidal tendencies after the heartbreaking loss of her first two children, has risen above her circumstances to become the standout female student at Kyambogo University’s 19th graduation. Coming out on top with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.88 in Administrative Science, Abido’s academic journey was more than just a quest for knowledge; it was a lifeline that helped her sail through her darkest hours.

From Despair to Determination

Abido’s plunge into the depths of despair was compounded by postnatal depression following the birth of her third child. However, she found a lifeline in education. She enrolled in a program aimed at producing quality administrators, mobilizers, and managers for leadership roles in various sectors. Despite juggling domestic chores, office work, and studies, Abido’s tenacity saw her excel academically, earning her a place as a course leader.

A Triumph of Resilience

Abido’s story goes beyond mere academic achievement. It serves as a testament to her resilience in the face of personal tragedy. Her success illuminates the power of perseverance and the human capacity to rise from the ashes of despair. Today, she stands tall, not just as a top graduate, but as a beacon of hope and resilience for countless others navigating their own storms of life.

Eyeing the Future

With her bachelor’s degree in hand, Abido now sets her sights on becoming a professor. She plans to enroll in a master’s program in 2024. Beyond her academic pursuits, Abido is also a vocal advocate for action against teenage pregnancies and forced marriages. She calls for better economic empowerment programs for girls and encourages those facing life’s trials to make choices that allow them to rise again. She believes that overcoming tough times leads to celebration and can inspire others in similar situations.

0
Education Health
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
11 seconds ago
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
In a transformative leap for healthcare in Guyana, the Health Ministry of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) has initiated a decentralized Post Midwifery and Medical Laboratory Technician Training Programme. The programme was launched by Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony and seeks to train 20 students over a span of 12 months in these critical healthcare domains. Investment
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
Education Minister Debunks Mahama's Critique of WASSCE Results
1 hour ago
Education Minister Debunks Mahama's Critique of WASSCE Results
InterCare Project: Unraveling the Impact of Caregiving on Young Carers
1 hour ago
InterCare Project: Unraveling the Impact of Caregiving on Young Carers
Belize PM Briceo Empowers Education with Technology: A Step towards Future
44 mins ago
Belize PM Briceo Empowers Education with Technology: A Step towards Future
Revolutionizing Public Engagement in Research: The Launch of the Research Methods Toolkit
1 hour ago
Revolutionizing Public Engagement in Research: The Launch of the Research Methods Toolkit
The Transforming Landscape of Sustainable Interior Design in India
1 hour ago
The Transforming Landscape of Sustainable Interior Design in India
Latest Headlines
World News
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
10 seconds
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
Kalen DeBoer Ascends as Alabama's New Head Coach, Succeeding Nick Saban
11 seconds
Kalen DeBoer Ascends as Alabama's New Head Coach, Succeeding Nick Saban
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
11 seconds
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion: A Basketball Showdown in the Offing
20 seconds
Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion: A Basketball Showdown in the Offing
President Biden Criticizes Defense Secretary for Lapse in Judgment
36 seconds
President Biden Criticizes Defense Secretary for Lapse in Judgment
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Talks for Sweden Manager Role
46 seconds
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Talks for Sweden Manager Role
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ATP Auckland Classic, Gears Up for Australian Open
2 mins
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ATP Auckland Classic, Gears Up for Australian Open
Kai Sotto: Rising from Injury and Aiming for NBA Aspirations
3 mins
Kai Sotto: Rising from Injury and Aiming for NBA Aspirations
Pharmanova and X Corp. Join Forces to Battle Cholera Outbreak in 2024
5 mins
Pharmanova and X Corp. Join Forces to Battle Cholera Outbreak in 2024
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app