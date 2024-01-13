From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido’s Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence

Esther Abido, a remarkable woman who grappled with depression and suicidal tendencies after the heartbreaking loss of her first two children, has risen above her circumstances to become the standout female student at Kyambogo University’s 19th graduation. Coming out on top with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.88 in Administrative Science, Abido’s academic journey was more than just a quest for knowledge; it was a lifeline that helped her sail through her darkest hours.

From Despair to Determination

Abido’s plunge into the depths of despair was compounded by postnatal depression following the birth of her third child. However, she found a lifeline in education. She enrolled in a program aimed at producing quality administrators, mobilizers, and managers for leadership roles in various sectors. Despite juggling domestic chores, office work, and studies, Abido’s tenacity saw her excel academically, earning her a place as a course leader.

A Triumph of Resilience

Abido’s story goes beyond mere academic achievement. It serves as a testament to her resilience in the face of personal tragedy. Her success illuminates the power of perseverance and the human capacity to rise from the ashes of despair. Today, she stands tall, not just as a top graduate, but as a beacon of hope and resilience for countless others navigating their own storms of life.

Eyeing the Future

With her bachelor’s degree in hand, Abido now sets her sights on becoming a professor. She plans to enroll in a master’s program in 2024. Beyond her academic pursuits, Abido is also a vocal advocate for action against teenage pregnancies and forced marriages. She calls for better economic empowerment programs for girls and encourages those facing life’s trials to make choices that allow them to rise again. She believes that overcoming tough times leads to celebration and can inspire others in similar situations.