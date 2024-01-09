en English
Health

From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:19 pm EST
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan

In the heart of Taipei, a crowd had gathered to commemorate a significant milestone – the 50th anniversary of blood donation in Taiwan. The stage was set for a month-long blood drive, but today’s event held a deeper significance. It was not just about the act of giving blood but about the lives that can be transformed through this selfless act. A testament to this transformation was the man leading the campaign, Li Yu-hsiang.

From Survivor to Advocate

Li Yu-hsiang is not just any blood donor. He is a survivor, a beacon of resilience, and a symbol of hope. Rewind to the summer of 2015, Li was one among the hundreds of revelers at a water park in New Taipei when disaster struck – a horrific explosion that left many injured, and Li was among them. Today, he stands as an advocate for blood donation, his journey from being a recipient of donated blood to becoming a donor himself is an inspiration for many.

A Champion for Blood Donation

Post the tragic incident, Li started donating blood regularly and soon became a face for blood donation drives in Taiwan. His participation in these drives is not merely ceremonial. It is his way of giving back, of acknowledging the gift of life he received during those critical hours following the explosion. He is a living embodiment of the power of blood donation to save lives and the difference a single pint of blood can make.

Encouraging More Donors

On January 8, 2024, Li took the stage at the launch of the month-long blood drive in Taipei. His message was simple yet powerful. He urged more people to become blood donors, emphasizing the importance of blood donation in saving lives, just as it had saved his own. The event not only marked the golden anniversary of blood donation in the country but also served as a platform to inspire more people to participate in this noble cause, thereby ensuring a steady supply of this life-saving resource.

Health Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

