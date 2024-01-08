en English
Health

Memorial Bottle’s Unexpected Journey: South Carolina to France

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 10:00 pm EST
Memorial Bottle’s Unexpected Journey: South Carolina to France

On a crisp day in 2021, Shane Bashor, a South Carolina fisherman, undertook a task that would resonate across continents and years. A grieving mother had approached him with an unusual request: to drop a memorial bottle into the Atlantic Ocean, 50 miles off the South Carolina coast, in memory of her daughter who had tragically died from a laced fentanyl drug overdose almost five years ago. The bottle contained a heartfelt letter and purple ribbons, the color symbolizing overdose awareness. Bashor, the owner of Side Kick Charters in Murrells Inlet, honored her request.

A Remarkable Discovery

Three years later, the bottle’s journey culminated on a beach in France, where it was discovered by two ladies. The discovery of this memorial bottle, after such a long and unlikely journey, brought an unexpected sense of healing and closure to the grieving mother. Shane Bashor expressed his surprise and gratification over the bottle’s survival and the profound impact it had made.

A Continuing Journey

The memorial’s journey may not be over. The women who found the bottle in France have expressed their intention to take a ribbon from it and set it adrift again. This could potentially extend the reach of the memorial and the awareness it raises about the devastating impact of drug overdoses.

Turning Tragedy into Advocacy

Since her daughter’s untimely death, the woman who initiated this memorial has channeled her pain into action. She became an author and the founder of Forgotten Victims of North Carolina, an organization dedicated to supporting families who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses. This story, starting from a personal tragedy and evolving into a global message of awareness, underscores the power of individual actions to connect and inspire.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

