en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard’s Battle with Addiction

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:37 pm EST
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard’s Battle with Addiction

In a tale that reflects the harsh realities of addiction, 37-year-old Elissa Hubbard spiraled into a world of gambling that led to her losing not just her wedding money on the night of her matrimony, but also her home and much more. Beginning innocently with fruit machines in her childhood, her addiction escalated into alcohol and drug use during her teenage years, eventually morphing into a destructive gambling habit. Despite attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and getting clean over seven years ago, the isolation resulting from her sobriety found a dangerous outlet in gambling.

From Sobriety to Gambling

Post drinking, Elissa found herself increasingly isolated at home, a void she began to fill with betting apps. As she transitioned to online casino games, her gambling habit intensified, resulting in severe financial consequences. She racked up a debt of £9,000 from payday loans and borrowing from friends, significantly impacting her mental health and leading to a state of constant anxiety and desperation.

A Low Point: The Wedding Day Bet

Elissa’s addiction reached a significant low when she gambled away her wedding money. The repercussion of this act was not just financial but also personal; she was kicked out of her home and had to resort to couch surfing. Her gambling had become so pervasive, so all-consuming, that it was destroying her life.

Seeking Help and Overcoming Stigma

The severity of her addiction became apparent when she contemplated suicide. This stark realization, coupled with the weight of stigma and shame associated with gambling addiction, finally led her to seek help. Elissa’s story serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of addiction and the critical importance of seeking help before hitting rock bottom.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park

By Nimrah Khatoon

Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol

By Mazhar Abbas

Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments

By Nitish Verma

MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey ...
@Fitness · 1 hour
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey ...
heart comment 0
METI Urges New Year’s Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet

By BNN Correspondents

METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness

By BNN Correspondents

Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment

By Safak Costu

Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
5 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
8 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
15 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
15 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
22 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
23 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
24 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
36 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
58 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app