From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard’s Battle with Addiction

In a tale that reflects the harsh realities of addiction, 37-year-old Elissa Hubbard spiraled into a world of gambling that led to her losing not just her wedding money on the night of her matrimony, but also her home and much more. Beginning innocently with fruit machines in her childhood, her addiction escalated into alcohol and drug use during her teenage years, eventually morphing into a destructive gambling habit. Despite attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and getting clean over seven years ago, the isolation resulting from her sobriety found a dangerous outlet in gambling.

From Sobriety to Gambling

Post drinking, Elissa found herself increasingly isolated at home, a void she began to fill with betting apps. As she transitioned to online casino games, her gambling habit intensified, resulting in severe financial consequences. She racked up a debt of £9,000 from payday loans and borrowing from friends, significantly impacting her mental health and leading to a state of constant anxiety and desperation.

A Low Point: The Wedding Day Bet

Elissa’s addiction reached a significant low when she gambled away her wedding money. The repercussion of this act was not just financial but also personal; she was kicked out of her home and had to resort to couch surfing. Her gambling had become so pervasive, so all-consuming, that it was destroying her life.

Seeking Help and Overcoming Stigma

The severity of her addiction became apparent when she contemplated suicide. This stark realization, coupled with the weight of stigma and shame associated with gambling addiction, finally led her to seek help. Elissa’s story serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of addiction and the critical importance of seeking help before hitting rock bottom.