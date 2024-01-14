en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

From Physiotherapy to Esports: The Surprising Link between Physical Activity and Digital Performance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
From Physiotherapy to Esports: The Surprising Link between Physical Activity and Digital Performance

As the dawn of the digital age unfurls, the lines between physical athleticism and digital prowess blur. In the world of esports, where skillful movements of fingers command virtual avatars to wage battles and score goals, a physiotherapist’s insights prove instrumental. Eliana Viali, an experienced physiotherapist, discusses the importance of physical activity and its correlation with digital performance in her weekly column.

Physical Activity: A Panacea?

Physical activity, as Viali articulates, is a potent remedy for a myriad of ailments. It not only improves mood and energy but also sharpens cognition and fosters a sense of community. More importantly, it prevents deconditioning, a phenomenon often observed in individuals who lead a sedentary lifestyle. Despite these benefits, Viali acknowledges that global rates of maintaining regular physical activity are disconcertingly low, largely due to the negative beliefs associated with exercise.

Such beliefs, often rooted in childhood experiences, insinuate that physical activity is inherently painful, embarrassing, or time-consuming. However, Viali argues that exercise becomes burdensome only if one allows it to be. She advocates for a shift in perception, encouraging individuals to make physical activity enjoyable and not overly exhausting.

Decoding Exercise Intensity

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends adults to engage in 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity weekly. But how does one measure exercise intensity? The American Heart Association provides a benchmark: moderate intensity is 50-60% above resting heart rate, while vigorous intensity lies in the 70-80% range.

Viali offers two simple, accessible tools to track exercise intensity without complex calculations or the need for sophisticated gadgets: the Rate of Perceived Exertion (RPE) Scale and the Talk Test. The former is a self-assessment of one’s exertion level during exercise, while the latter gauges exercise intensity by one’s ability to converse during activity.

Exercise and Esports: An Unexpected Link

Viali’s insights find relevance not just in traditional sports but also in the burgeoning field of esports. A study involving 20 healthy males found that pre-tournament cycling exercise led to higher initial fatigue but also resulted in higher average heart rates throughout the tournament, improved goal percentage, and altered perceptions of performance. Here, Viali’s call for physical activity and exercise intensity tracking finds a new application, underscoring the indispensable role of physical fitness in even the most technologically advanced arenas.

0
Fitness Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fitness

See more
2 hours ago
12th TYR Wodapalooza Turns Miami into Fitness Capital with New Adaptive Athletes Category
The TYR Wodapalooza, a globally recognized outdoor fitness festival, has once again graced Miami’s Bayfront Park for its 12th edition. The event, known for its high-energy atmosphere and competitive spirit, drew over 2,000 athletes from across the globe, competing in 45 different divisions. The Dawn of Inclusivity: Adaptive Athletes Category This year’s festival saw a
12th TYR Wodapalooza Turns Miami into Fitness Capital with New Adaptive Athletes Category
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
11 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
11 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
3 hours ago
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
8 hours ago
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
10 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Marks Defiant Stand Against Beijing
8 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Marks Defiant Stand Against Beijing
Trump's Iowa Visit Sparks Speculation and Highlights GOP Dynamics
2 mins
Trump's Iowa Visit Sparks Speculation and Highlights GOP Dynamics
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra': A Nationwide Campaign for Justice
2 mins
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra': A Nationwide Campaign for Justice
Zambian People Will Decide UPND's Fate, Despite 'Imingalato', Says Sean Tembo
4 mins
Zambian People Will Decide UPND's Fate, Despite 'Imingalato', Says Sean Tembo
Trump's Potential Return to Presidency: Unwavering Support Amid Controversy
5 mins
Trump's Potential Return to Presidency: Unwavering Support Amid Controversy
UK Steps Up Support for Ukraine With Record $3.2 Billion Military Aid
6 mins
UK Steps Up Support for Ukraine With Record $3.2 Billion Military Aid
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Fall in 2026 Zambia Elections
7 mins
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Fall in 2026 Zambia Elections
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app