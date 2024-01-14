From Physiotherapy to Esports: The Surprising Link between Physical Activity and Digital Performance

As the dawn of the digital age unfurls, the lines between physical athleticism and digital prowess blur. In the world of esports, where skillful movements of fingers command virtual avatars to wage battles and score goals, a physiotherapist’s insights prove instrumental. Eliana Viali, an experienced physiotherapist, discusses the importance of physical activity and its correlation with digital performance in her weekly column.

Physical Activity: A Panacea?

Physical activity, as Viali articulates, is a potent remedy for a myriad of ailments. It not only improves mood and energy but also sharpens cognition and fosters a sense of community. More importantly, it prevents deconditioning, a phenomenon often observed in individuals who lead a sedentary lifestyle. Despite these benefits, Viali acknowledges that global rates of maintaining regular physical activity are disconcertingly low, largely due to the negative beliefs associated with exercise.

Such beliefs, often rooted in childhood experiences, insinuate that physical activity is inherently painful, embarrassing, or time-consuming. However, Viali argues that exercise becomes burdensome only if one allows it to be. She advocates for a shift in perception, encouraging individuals to make physical activity enjoyable and not overly exhausting.

Decoding Exercise Intensity

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends adults to engage in 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity weekly. But how does one measure exercise intensity? The American Heart Association provides a benchmark: moderate intensity is 50-60% above resting heart rate, while vigorous intensity lies in the 70-80% range.

Viali offers two simple, accessible tools to track exercise intensity without complex calculations or the need for sophisticated gadgets: the Rate of Perceived Exertion (RPE) Scale and the Talk Test. The former is a self-assessment of one’s exertion level during exercise, while the latter gauges exercise intensity by one’s ability to converse during activity.

Exercise and Esports: An Unexpected Link

Viali’s insights find relevance not just in traditional sports but also in the burgeoning field of esports. A study involving 20 healthy males found that pre-tournament cycling exercise led to higher initial fatigue but also resulted in higher average heart rates throughout the tournament, improved goal percentage, and altered perceptions of performance. Here, Viali’s call for physical activity and exercise intensity tracking finds a new application, underscoring the indispensable role of physical fitness in even the most technologically advanced arenas.