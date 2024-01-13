From Personal Tragedy to Hope: Shona Gilmour’s Fight Against Cancer

In the quiet town of Kilbirnie, North Ayrshire, the life of 43-year-old Shona Gilmour is a testament to the painful reality of cancer. Shona, a single parent, had her world turned upside down when she was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in 2012. Her path to recovery was strewn with intensive treatments including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and a mastectomy.

A Battle With Cancer

A brief hiatus from her battle was brought to a halt when her cancer returned. This led to another mastectomy. The shocking revelation that she carries an error in the TP53 gene – a deviation not present in BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations – introduced a new layer of complexity to her fight. This anomaly in her genetic makeup, which significantly increases the risk of cancer, was also inherited by her son Matthew.

Matthew’s Tragic Journey

Matthew, a previously active and joyful child, began complaining of stomach pains in 2021. A series of misdiagnoses finally came to an end when a scan at Glasgow’s children’s hospital revealed a sarcoma on his liver. Following a successful surgery in January 2022, the family’s relief was short-lived as they were soon confronted with the fact that the cancer had metastasized and was terminal.

Matthew underwent further chemotherapy, but the cancer was relentless. Eventually, he returned home and on September 13, he quietly passed away in his mother’s arms. The tragedy left Shona grappling with grief and the constant fear of her cancer returning.

A Legacy for Cancer Research

In the midst of her sorrow, Shona has chosen to channel her energy towards making a difference. She has decided to leave a legacy to Cancer Research UK in her will. Her hope is that her contribution will aid ongoing research, ultimately leading to treatments that do not cause suffering and preventing other families from experiencing such devastating losses.