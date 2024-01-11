en English
Education

From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes

Camryn Zornes, a former student of Ohio University Southern, stands as a beacon of hope and change in Lawrence County as a community health advocate. Leveraging her academic background in Environmental Engineering Technology and Health Services Administration, Zornes initiated her foray into public health via an internship demanded by her program.

From Intern to Health Educator

The proactive stance and dedication she displayed during her internship paved the way for her to become a health educator at the Lawrence County Health Department. Zornes is now tasked with spearheading health initiatives, such as the Preconception Health and Wellness Grant, and lobbying for policy changes to tackle the pressing issue of youth vaping.

Advocating for Sensible Tobacco Policies

Zornes works in close association with local schools to disseminate education about e-cigarettes. She champions policies that direct students found in violation of tobacco regulations towards cessation programs, rather than mere punitive measures. Her innovative approach towards such issues is reflective of her broader mission of creating healthier communities.

Proactive Community Engagement

In her relentless pursuit of better health, Zornes underscores the need for proactive community engagement. She organizes free yoga classes and health programs specifically designed for women and children with disabilities. These initiatives not only promote physical well-being but also foster inclusivity and community spirit.

Zornes’ journey was significantly influenced by her advisor, Suzanne Cromlish, who provided essential guidance and served as a source of inspiration. Zornes urges students with ambitions of entering the healthcare sector to seize networking opportunities and pursue internships actively. She emphasizes the wide spectrum of opportunities available in both clinical and non-clinical healthcare roles.

For those interested in keeping abreast with the efforts of the Lawrence County Health Department, Zornes suggests following their Facebook page and checking their website regularly.

Education Health United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

