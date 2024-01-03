From Myanmar’s Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent’s Journey to Mental Wellbeing

A former war correspondent, with a history of documenting violence and repression in Myanmar, embarked on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and mental healing. His path? Building an 18ft Shetland yawl from a kit. Despite feeling overwhelmed by the task due to his lack of experience in sailing and handiwork, he was motivated by an innate desire to contribute constructively.

From War Correspondent to Boat Builder

The correspondent’s decision to take a break from his grueling profession led him to an unlikely project. Over a couple of months, he toiled to build a boat from scratch. The correspondent found that the process of crafting the boat with his own two hands was not just a physical task, but a mental and emotional journey that led to a significant boost in his mental wellbeing.

Neuroplasticity and Craftwork

The correspondent’s experience resonates with the work of neuroscientist Dr. Kelly Lambert. Lambert argues that making things with our hands can significantly enhance our mental health by activating the brain’s effort-driven rewards circuit. This phenomenon, known as neuroplasticity, was experienced first-hand by the correspondent. Crafting the boat not only improved his brain’s adaptability but also instilled in him a profound sense of achievement.

The Launch and Beyond

After successfully launching the boat, the correspondent embarked on an adventure in Scotland. The experience spurred him to establish a company named My Own 2 Hands, which offers video courses on making things by hand. The correspondent underlines the therapeutic and fulfilling nature of craftwork and encourages others to engage in making things as a way to improve mental health and discover a sense of purpose.