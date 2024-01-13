en English
Health

From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose’s Incredible Fight Against Cancer

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:39 am EST
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose’s Incredible Fight Against Cancer

Marking a journey from the unforgiving grasp of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL) to the daunting slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, 45-year-old Lee Penrose’s life has been far from ordinary. Diagnosed with CLL at a tender age of 31, a disease typically known to affect older individuals, Penrose’s struggle has been imbued with a unique blend of determination and resilience. The Lancashire-based father, who once faced odds likened to that of a lottery win, has now set his sights on a new challenge: a climb up Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for The Christie Cancer Centre in Manchester.

Defying the Odds: A Rare Diagnosis

A diagnosis of CLL at such a young age is a rarity that Penrose had to contend with. But he was not alone in this battle. His wife, Steph, along with their daughters, Mary and Abi, stood by his side as he underwent treatment at The Christie, a place that would soon become instrumental in his life. In 2013, the family even embarked on a 60-mile canoe trip along the Caledonian Canal, demonstrating the indomitable spirit that would later define Penrose’s journey.

Unforeseen Challenges: The Return of the Disease

After years of living a monitored yet healthy life, the year 2021 brought back the dreaded ailment. The disease returned more aggressively, necessitating a three-month hospital stay during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions of the pandemic meant that Penrose had to face the resurgence of his disease with limited visitation, adding another layer of challenge to an already arduous battle.

Mount Kilimanjaro: A Summit for Hope

Now, as he gears up to climb Mount Kilimanjaro on February 3, the day before World Cancer Day, Penrose is not just facing a physical challenge. The climb, which he will undertake with his childhood friend Shaun Lister, a Commander in the Royal Navy, is a testament to his indomitable spirit. While the climb requires fitness and dedication, it doesn’t require mountaineering expertise, making it a fitting symbol of Penrose’s journey: a path marked more by willpower than by circumstance.

Through this endeavour, Penrose aims to raise funds for The Christie, a facility that has offered exceptional care throughout his treatment. The fundraiser is a way for him to give back, to ensure that others battling cancer can benefit from the same level of specialised care that he received. It is a call to arms, inviting everyone to contribute to this noble cause and join him in his fight against cancer.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

