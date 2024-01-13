From Gambling Addict to Beacon of Hope: Matt’s Inspiring Journey

Ensnared in the relentless grip of gambling addiction since the tender age of 15, Matt – a Chatham, Kent local – voiced his harrowing journey from being a compulsive gambler to a beacon of hope for others in a similar plight. What began as innocuous scratch cards rapidly spiraled into an obsession with bookies, casino games, online gambling, and Fixed Odds Betting Terminals.

Gambling: A Quiet Predator

His compulsion, so all-consuming, saw him gamble for up to 16 hours daily, a habit which wreaked havoc on his personal and social life. Matt painted a vivid picture of feeling ensnared in an unending cycle of chasing losses, battling severe anxiety, and turning increasingly reclusive. The addiction cast a long shadow over his relationships and quality time with his family, all the while remaining a clandestine struggle.

Death’s Doorstep: The Turning Point

At the age of 22, emotionally and financially bankrupt, Matt found himself on the brink of suicide. His suicide attempt led to hospitalization and a 17-day induced coma – a horrifying chapter that inadvertently severed his access to gambling and marked the beginning of his road to recovery. The physical recovery was a daunting process, involving multiple surgeries, but the mental healing, facilitated by therapy and the unwavering support of his family, proved to be his lifeline.

Triumph over Tragedy

Years later, Matt, now married, a homeowner, and a business development manager at GamCare, has transformed his life. He uses his position at GamCare, a UK charity providing support for those struggling with problem gambling, to help others wrestling with similar demons. He is also a vocal supporter of a campaign by GambleAware, aimed at challenging the stigma associated with gambling harm and fostering open dialogues about addiction.

Matt underscores the vital importance of discussing addiction and seeking help. As he celebrates eight years of sobriety and a vastly improved life, his story stands testament to the power of resilience, recovery, and redemption.