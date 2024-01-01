en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

From Ethics to Health: A Woman’s Journey Across Dietary Landscapes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
From Ethics to Health: A Woman’s Journey Across Dietary Landscapes

Over her 41 years, one woman explored a variety of dietary routes, navigating the flexitarian, vegetarian, pescatarian, vegan, and dairy-free terrains. Yet, her conscious decision to eliminate meat from her diet, triggered by animal welfare and environmental concerns after reading Jonathan Safran Foer’s book ‘Eating Animals’, led her on a journey of unexpected challenges and revelations.

A Return to Meat

Despite ethical quandaries, she reintroduced meat into her diet. The impact was profound, resulting in significant improvements in her energy levels, focus, and motivation. Her decision was not only a personal choice but also echoed by medical advice, emphasizing the importance of certain nutrients found predominantly in meat.

Tales of a Vegetarian

Years spent oscillating between various diets led her to understand her body’s needs better. She realized that a vegetarian lifestyle might not be the most beneficial for her, especially considering her age, the hormonal changes due to perimenopause, and her body’s reaction to the absence of meat. The high bioavailability of nutrients and protein density in meat contribute to advantageous metabolic processes, something she had been missing on a plant-based diet.

The Struggle of Balancing Ethics and Health

While her initial motivation to go plant-based was ethically driven, she soon faced the health implications of her dietary choices. She enjoyed benefits such as a clear conscience, cost-effective grocery shopping, and improved digestion. However, the challenges were equally prominent. Preparing nutritious plant-based meals became time-consuming, and she began to experience symptoms of nutrient deficiency, such as sallow skin and hair loss. Her attempt to stay vegetarian also led to a fracture that highlighted concerns about osteoporosis.

The complexities of maintaining a meatless diet became glaringly evident. As a perimenopausal woman, she found it increasingly challenging to obtain sufficient protein without meat, which is essential for body functions, hormone production, energy, lean muscle mass, and blood sugar balance. Her story is a testament to the importance of understanding personal health needs when making dietary decisions, illustrating that the path to optimal health varies for everyone.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children

By Safak Costu

European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid

By Ebenezer Mensah

Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement

By Geeta Pillai

UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases ...
@Health · 11 mins
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases ...
heart comment 0
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman

By BNN Correspondents

Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action

By BNN Correspondents

Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings

By Geeta Pillai

New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle

By Justice Nwafor

TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
Latest Headlines
World News
Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children
2 mins
Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children
Klopp's Clarion Call for Greater Fan Support as Liverpool Tops Premier League
2 mins
Klopp's Clarion Call for Greater Fan Support as Liverpool Tops Premier League
Patrick Cantlay Debunks Rumors, Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour
3 mins
Patrick Cantlay Debunks Rumors, Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour
Ireland's President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year's Eve Statement
4 mins
Ireland's President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year's Eve Statement
European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid
4 mins
European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
5 mins
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit
5 mins
Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
5 mins
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
Study Reveals American Voters' Willingness to Overlook Democratic Norms
5 mins
Study Reveals American Voters' Willingness to Overlook Democratic Norms
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app