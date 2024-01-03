From Despair to Hope: How Penny Coles Battles Hoarding Disorder with Holistic Hoarding

Life can often take unexpected turns, and for Penny Coles, a 48-year-old resident of Penpedairheol, Wales, it took one such devastating turn when she lost her three-year-old daughter, Ella, in 2015. Ella’s untimely death due to sepsis, following a diagnosis of leukemia and an E. coli infection, led Penny down a path of depression and severe hoarding, a disorder that soon enveloped her life.

Penny’s Struggles and the Onset of Hoarding

Penny’s hoarding disorder set in as an aftermath of her profound loss. The condition intensified to such an extent that pathways had to be cleared in her home for safety checks, signaling the severity of the issue. Penny’s emotional struggles were further compounded by her personal health battle. Back in 2012, Penny grappled with pneumonia, which resulted in a three-week coma and a subsequent recovery period, adding another layer of emotional turmoil.

The Threat of Eviction and A Ray of Hope

Amid her struggles, Penny faced the risk of eviction due to her hoarding. However, in a moment of serendipity, she connected with Kayley Hyman, the founder of a charity named Holistic Hoarding. Funded by the Caerphilly and Newport councils, this organization extends its support to individuals grappling with hoarding issues. With a background as a mental health specialist, Kayley presented Penny with a lifeline, offering a glimmer of hope amid her struggles.

Looking Toward a Brighter Future

Kayley’s vision for Penny extends beyond just helping her overcome her hoarding issues. She sees Penny potentially joining her charity’s team in the future, transforming from someone who once needed help to a person providing it. This story underscores the importance of seeking help for hoarding and mental health issues and serves as a testament to the transformative services offered by organizations like Holistic Hoarding and the Samaritans.