en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

From Despair to Hope: How Penny Coles Battles Hoarding Disorder with Holistic Hoarding

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
From Despair to Hope: How Penny Coles Battles Hoarding Disorder with Holistic Hoarding

Life can often take unexpected turns, and for Penny Coles, a 48-year-old resident of Penpedairheol, Wales, it took one such devastating turn when she lost her three-year-old daughter, Ella, in 2015. Ella’s untimely death due to sepsis, following a diagnosis of leukemia and an E. coli infection, led Penny down a path of depression and severe hoarding, a disorder that soon enveloped her life.

Penny’s Struggles and the Onset of Hoarding

Penny’s hoarding disorder set in as an aftermath of her profound loss. The condition intensified to such an extent that pathways had to be cleared in her home for safety checks, signaling the severity of the issue. Penny’s emotional struggles were further compounded by her personal health battle. Back in 2012, Penny grappled with pneumonia, which resulted in a three-week coma and a subsequent recovery period, adding another layer of emotional turmoil.

The Threat of Eviction and A Ray of Hope

Amid her struggles, Penny faced the risk of eviction due to her hoarding. However, in a moment of serendipity, she connected with Kayley Hyman, the founder of a charity named Holistic Hoarding. Funded by the Caerphilly and Newport councils, this organization extends its support to individuals grappling with hoarding issues. With a background as a mental health specialist, Kayley presented Penny with a lifeline, offering a glimmer of hope amid her struggles.

Looking Toward a Brighter Future

Kayley’s vision for Penny extends beyond just helping her overcome her hoarding issues. She sees Penny potentially joining her charity’s team in the future, transforming from someone who once needed help to a person providing it. This story underscores the importance of seeking help for hoarding and mental health issues and serves as a testament to the transformative services offered by organizations like Holistic Hoarding and the Samaritans.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ireland Gears Up to Illuminate Health and Community Spirit

By BNN Correspondents

Zagreb Emergency Service: High Call Volume Risks Delay in Critical Care

By Ebenezer Mensah

The Hidden Risk of Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Doctor's Warning

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Oklahoma to Begin Construction of New Mental Health Facility

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Unveiling the Transcriptional Landscape of Retinoblastoma: A Single-Ce ...
@Health · 4 mins
Unveiling the Transcriptional Landscape of Retinoblastoma: A Single-Ce ...
heart comment 0
Malaysian MPs Call for Tax Exemptions for Physiotherapy and TCM Services

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysian MPs Call for Tax Exemptions for Physiotherapy and TCM Services
Unravelling the Causes of Frequent Urination in Aging Individuals

By Israel Ojoko

Unravelling the Causes of Frequent Urination in Aging Individuals
Green Tea Polyphenol’s Role in Inflammation and Iron Status: New Study

By BNN Correspondents

Green Tea Polyphenol's Role in Inflammation and Iron Status: New Study
Avian Influenza Vaccines Market: A Guardian of Global Health

By Salman Khan

Avian Influenza Vaccines Market: A Guardian of Global Health
Latest Headlines
World News
Ireland Gears Up to Illuminate Health and Community Spirit
11 seconds
Ireland Gears Up to Illuminate Health and Community Spirit
Lalit Modi Questions T10 Format, Proposes IPL Qualification System; Kris Srikkanth Criticizes India's Test Performance
13 seconds
Lalit Modi Questions T10 Format, Proposes IPL Qualification System; Kris Srikkanth Criticizes India's Test Performance
Wichita City Council Reinstates Ban on Corporate and LLC Contributions in Elections
21 seconds
Wichita City Council Reinstates Ban on Corporate and LLC Contributions in Elections
Daniel Agger Reveals Rejection of Manchester City Transfer Despite Liverpool's Willingness
26 seconds
Daniel Agger Reveals Rejection of Manchester City Transfer Despite Liverpool's Willingness
Ohio University Students Cover Myrtle Beach Bowl: A Journey of Growth and Success
27 seconds
Ohio University Students Cover Myrtle Beach Bowl: A Journey of Growth and Success
Record-Breaking Attendance at Ottawa-Montreal Women's Hockey Game Marks Historic Milestone
29 seconds
Record-Breaking Attendance at Ottawa-Montreal Women's Hockey Game Marks Historic Milestone
Nigeria's Super Eagles Prep for AFCON 2023: Team Adjustments and a Call for Support
31 seconds
Nigeria's Super Eagles Prep for AFCON 2023: Team Adjustments and a Call for Support
Zagreb Emergency Service: High Call Volume Risks Delay in Critical Care
40 seconds
Zagreb Emergency Service: High Call Volume Risks Delay in Critical Care
Philadelphia Flyers: Rising to the Playoff Challenge - An In-depth Look
59 seconds
Philadelphia Flyers: Rising to the Playoff Challenge - An In-depth Look
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
15 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
15 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app