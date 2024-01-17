From Battlefield to Beehive: Lt. Col. Tim Doherty's Unique Therapy for Soldiers

On the tranquil landscape of a 14-acre farm in Morgantown, adjacent to the Blue Ridge, a unique therapeutic program is flourishing. Doc's Healing Hives, the brainchild of Lt. Col. Tim Doherty, an Army Reserve soldier, is a beacon of hope for soldiers and veterans grappling with the physical and psychological scars of war.

From Battlefield to Beehive

In 2015, Doherty was deployed in Afghanistan, where he sustained injuries including a torn rotator cuff and bicep. On return, he was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a condition that often plagues those who have been in the throes of conflict. During his time at the Ft. Stewart Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU), Doherty chanced upon beekeeping. He sought and received permission to attend beekeeping training, and it wasn't long before he developed a deep passion for the craft.

A Hive of Healing

In the gentle hum of a beehive, Doherty found a calmness and a sense of purpose. He realized that the intricate work of tending to bees, the quiet focus it required, and the rewarding sight of thriving hives could be an effective form of therapy. Thus was born Doc's Healing Hives, a program offering beekeeping therapy to soldiers and veterans at no cost. The program has already aided over 100 soldiers, providing them with a serene and healing environment.

Expanding the Hive with a USDA Grant

Recognizing the success and potential of Doc's Healing Hives, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded it a $71,000 grant. This financial boost, in partnership with the University of Georgia, is set to expand the program's reach. Currently, 30 veterans are participating, and an additional 45 are slated to join next year.

As 2024 draws to a close, Doherty is preparing to retire from the Army Reserve and his role as an assistant school principal. His retirement, however, won't be filled with idle days. Doherty plans to dedicate his time fully to Doc's Healing Hives, determined to continue helping soldiers find their balance and purpose after returning home.