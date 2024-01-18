From Addiction to Advocacy: Darren Lacey’s Inspiring Journey to Sobriety

From adolescence to adulthood, Darren Lacey grappled with a hidden demon: alcoholism. His struggle began when he was just 17 years old, as he sought solace in alcohol to deal with the torment of concealing his sexuality and the relentless bullying he faced. What started as an escape mechanism soon spiraled into a full-blown addiction, marked by daily bouts of heavy drinking and drug use. The devastating grips of addiction led Darren down a path of homelessness, job instability, and strained relationships with his family.

The Turning Point

As he neared his 40th birthday, Darren’s life hung precariously in the balance. He suffered a breakdown that resulted in a hospital stay, a stark reminder of the toll his addiction was taking on his health. Yet, even in those dire straits, a glimmer of hope emerged. His brother offered him a lifeline, a bed and breakfast stay, but there was one condition attached: Darren had to sober up.

Embracing Help and Recovery

Upon his discharge on his 40th birthday, Darren took the first steps towards reclaiming his life. He sought help from a local service in Dover, the Forward Trust, a charity dedicated to assisting individuals battling drug and alcohol addiction. Though initial hesitation loomed, Darren found acceptance and support at the Trust. Their tailored approach, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), offered him the tools to combat his addiction.

A New Chapter of Sobriety and Service

Today, Darren’s life is a testament to the transformative power of recovery. He lives a sober life, full of accomplishments such as running marathons, and has found purpose in service. He now works as an inclusion coordinator for the same charity that once offered him a lifeline, aiding others on their recovery journeys. His story underscores the importance of tailored treatment plans and the availability of effective services.

Anyone struggling with addiction can seek help through services like FRANK and local organizations. Remember, there’s always a way out of the darkness, and it often starts with seeking help.