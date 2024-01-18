en English
Health

From Addiction to Advocacy: Darren Lacey’s Inspiring Journey to Sobriety

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:48 am EST
From adolescence to adulthood, Darren Lacey grappled with a hidden demon: alcoholism. His struggle began when he was just 17 years old, as he sought solace in alcohol to deal with the torment of concealing his sexuality and the relentless bullying he faced. What started as an escape mechanism soon spiraled into a full-blown addiction, marked by daily bouts of heavy drinking and drug use. The devastating grips of addiction led Darren down a path of homelessness, job instability, and strained relationships with his family.

The Turning Point

As he neared his 40th birthday, Darren’s life hung precariously in the balance. He suffered a breakdown that resulted in a hospital stay, a stark reminder of the toll his addiction was taking on his health. Yet, even in those dire straits, a glimmer of hope emerged. His brother offered him a lifeline, a bed and breakfast stay, but there was one condition attached: Darren had to sober up.

Embracing Help and Recovery

Upon his discharge on his 40th birthday, Darren took the first steps towards reclaiming his life. He sought help from a local service in Dover, the Forward Trust, a charity dedicated to assisting individuals battling drug and alcohol addiction. Though initial hesitation loomed, Darren found acceptance and support at the Trust. Their tailored approach, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), offered him the tools to combat his addiction.

A New Chapter of Sobriety and Service

Today, Darren’s life is a testament to the transformative power of recovery. He lives a sober life, full of accomplishments such as running marathons, and has found purpose in service. He now works as an inclusion coordinator for the same charity that once offered him a lifeline, aiding others on their recovery journeys. His story underscores the importance of tailored treatment plans and the availability of effective services.

Anyone struggling with addiction can seek help through services like FRANK and local organizations. Remember, there’s always a way out of the darkness, and it often starts with seeking help.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

