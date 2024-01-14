en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez

On a day filled with hope and solidarity, the Fresno community, in a heartwarming display of unity, rallied to support 11-year-old Isaac Montanez, currently engaged in a fierce battle against leukemia. A fundraising event, named ‘We Fight Together Run or Walk’, was meticulously organized at the Art of Life Area in the picturesque setting of Woodward Park. The event, which was free to attend, aimed at raising funds to help Isaac and his family shoulder the mounting costs associated with his ongoing treatment.

Isaac’s Fight and the Community’s Support

Isaac, who is currently undergoing treatment at Stanford, has recently made significant progress by breathing independently after overcoming pneumonia and enduring multiple surgeries. The news of his progress has brought a wave of optimism in his fight against leukemia. The fundraiser was a testament to the community’s resolve to stand by Isaac and his family during this challenging time. Event director Nate Moore underscored the importance of spreading awareness to rally more support for Isaac’s cause.

Spreading Awareness and Raising Funds

Beyond merely raising funds, the event served to heighten community awareness about leukemia, a disease that affects numerous families worldwide. The fundraising event, organized in Woodward Park’s Art of Life Area, was open to everyone, and the organizers encouraged direct donations, a move that allows for more immediate financial assistance to Isaac’s family.

Community and Corporate Partnerships

The Fresno community’s efforts to support Isaac and his family echo the work of organizations like Camp Sunshine, a community dedicated to families dealing with childhood cancer. Camp Sunshine provides year-round recreational, educational, and support programs for children and their families, thereby enriching the lives of children battling cancer.

Meanwhile, in the scientific community, researchers at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified RBM5 as a potential link between its expression and leukemia cell proliferation. This discovery could pave the way for new treatment options for leukemia, further emphasizing the importance of community and corporate partnerships in the fight against cancer.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
33 seconds ago
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
A recent study is shedding new light on the complexity of loneliness, suggesting it’s not merely an absence of companionship but a nuanced interplay of two fundamental human needs: communion and agency. This research, conducted on a sample of 8,500 individuals aged between 49 and 80, was part of the Irish Longitudinal Study on Aging.
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
Wim Hof, 'The Iceman', Inspires at Dublin's Pendulum Summit
3 mins ago
Wim Hof, 'The Iceman', Inspires at Dublin's Pendulum Summit
The Sauna Shift: Britain Embraces the Heat in a New Light
3 mins ago
The Sauna Shift: Britain Embraces the Heat in a New Light
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
1 min ago
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
2 mins ago
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
2 mins ago
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Latest Headlines
World News
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
33 seconds
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
56 seconds
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
1 min
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
1 min
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
1 min
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
2 mins
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
2 mins
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
2 mins
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
2 mins
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app