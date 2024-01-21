French Field Hospital on Ship Delivers Critical Care Amid Gaza Health Crisis

Just 50 km west of the Gaza Strip, a beacon of hope floats in the form of the Dixmude, a French helicopter carrier docked in the Egyptian port of al-Arish. This extraordinary field hospital has been providing critical medical care to approximately 1,000 people from Gaza since November — a lifeline in the midst of a health crisis exacerbated by an all-out war.

An Unprecedented Medical Mission

Staffed by 70 medical professionals and equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, the Dixmude has become a sanctuary for the injured and the ill. Captain Alexandre Blonce, the ship's commander, referred to the medical mission as unprecedented. Nearly 120 individuals have been hospitalized aboard the ship, and hundreds of outpatient consultations have been facilitated, providing crucial follow-ups for injuries and psychiatric care.

Gaza's Health Crisis Amid War Devastation

The ruling Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, and Israeli forces have been locked in a conflict that has left Gaza's healthcare system in shambles. Over 25,000 Palestinian fatalities have been reported alongside 1,200 deaths in Israeli towns and the taking of 253 hostages by Hamas militants. Gaza's 36 hospitals are either non-operational or overwhelmed with patients. The World Health Organization has expressed grave concerns regarding the availability of medical care, with Israel accusing Hamas of operating from within the largest remaining hospitals — a claim that Hamas denies.

Delivering Hope Amid Despair

Amid these dire circumstances, the Dixmude has been a beacon of hope. One of its patients, 16-year-old Ahmed Abu Daqqa, received surgery to remove shrapnel and rods from his knee, treatment for an ensuing infection, and physical therapy. Like many others, Ahmed is awaiting transfer to hospitals in Egypt or other countries for further treatment. This initiative parallels Italy's commendable effort of sending a floating hospital to the Egyptian coast in December.

As the war continues to devastate Gaza, and with an estimated 20,000 children born since the conflict began at risk due to lack of medical equipment and suitable environment, initiatives like the Dixmude's are not just commendable, but vital. Their work is a testament to human resilience and the enduring spirit of humanitarian aid in a world that often seems consumed by conflict.