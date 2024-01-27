In a move to commemorate American Heart Month, the Franklin Fire Department in Nashville, Tennessee, has pledged to equip its citizens with potentially life-saving skills. The department will offer free CPR classes every Saturday in February, aimed at providing comprehensive instruction on performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on adults, children, and infants.

Empowering the Community with Life-saving Skills

The classes, which will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Franklin City Hall Training Room, will also impart training on the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) and techniques to relieve choking. The educators are none other than Franklin firefighters themselves, who are not only paramedics but also certified American Heart Association CPR instructors. The objective is clear - to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to potentially save a life in an emergency situation.

Open to All, With a Focus on Education

Open to anyone aged 12 and above, these classes are designed purely for educational purposes rather than certification. Those interested in gaining these vital skills can register for the classes online, embracing the opportunity to learn something that could make a significant difference during a crisis.

The Power of Local Journalism in Highlighting Social Issues

Meanwhile, the power of local journalism is evident in the tireless efforts of reporters like Alexandra Koehn. Her reporting on the backlog of SNAP benefit applications in Tennessee has prompted lawmakers to start inquiring about the issue. Thousands of Tennessee families are currently experiencing hunger due to a backlog in SNAP benefits or food stamps. The Tennessee Department of Human Services (DHS) is struggling to manage a backlog of about 35,000 pending applications that are more than 30 days old, and the number is rising with thousands of new applications being submitted daily.

The department is making efforts to address the issue by deploying additional employees and shortening the training period for new hires. However, it is anticipated that it will take at least another two months for the program to fully catch up. While the problem has not yet been resolved, the spotlight cast by local journalists like Koehn continues to encourage questioning and holds the hope that legislators will persist in seeking solutions.